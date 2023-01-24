ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BJSTAR
3d ago

Oh is going back to the way it was??? Did someone realize that was a ridiculous idea to switch it in the first place? It's about time, now let's hope NW Allen follows suit!

Reply
2
 

wboi.org

Fort Wayne Community Schools to move to two-tier schedule

Beginning in the fall, Fort Wayne Community Schools will operate on a two-tier schedule. Middle and high schools will be in session from 7:20 a.m. until 2:25 p.m. Elementary schools will be in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The decision came after six public meetings, where the district...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

How school districts make weather-related decisions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County school districts faced the choice of whether to delay school on Monday after a weekend snowfall and additional flurries Monday morning left area roads slick. Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) opted for a two-hour delay, citing poor road conditions. Meanwhile, East Allen...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
WHITE PIGEON, MI
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation programs have weather-related changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Some Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation programs have weather-related schedule changes. All Parks and Recreation classes are canceled for Wednesday. Pre-registered daytime programming at the downtown Community Center is canceled; drop-in programming will be available until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff will be available to take registrations. All evening programs are canceled.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne announces public safety plans for 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne presented local crime and fire statistics from 2022 Tuesday. They boast that violent crime and homicides are down. However, despite Mayor Tom Henry calling Fort Wayne one of the safest cities in the nation, he says recent mass shootings across the country make him worried for residents’ safety.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The sound of a snowplow truck is the sound of joy for one local snow-plowing business. Earlier this month, JA Lawn Service was hoping for accumulating snow; Wednesday, their wish came true. Business Supervisor Michael Gilmore says he couldn't be more thankful. "We've gone...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne begins construction on relocated Fire Station 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced construction has started on a new Fire Station 14 for the FWFD in northeast Fort Wayne. Currently, Station 14 is located on Reed Road across from Snider High School, and the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Teens turn snowfall into side business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They heavy snow is pretty when it blankets trees and branches, but it’s also hard to shovel off driveways and sidewalks. It’s the work that comes with a Winter Wonderland. “It’s heavy and sticks to the shovel. I wouldn’t want someone with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

INDOT and Fort Wayne plows are ready for Wednesday's snowfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne plows and salt trucks started preparing the roads for snow Tuesday morning. Indiana Department of Transportation trucks will start preparing the roads just a few hours before the storm hits early Wednesday morning. Fort Wayne Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus said his crew has...
FORT WAYNE, IN

