Charleston, SC

WYFF4.com

Clemson falls at Georgia Tech, 85-74

ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics) Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson,, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.
CLEMSON, SC
live5news.com

CSU picked to finish 7th in Big South preseason poll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Big South released the preseason polls and honors on Tuesday, and the Charleston Southern baseball team was picked to finish seventh in the conference. They received one first place vote and received 44 points overall in the process. The Bucs managed to pull out 24 wins...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Clemson Ranks fourth in Top 5 Best College Football Tailgates in the US

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers were ranked among the top five institutions for the Best College Football Tailgaters in the U.S. Researchers with the World Sports Network ranked the Tigers fourth in the nation for having the best tailgates. On an index rating out of 100, Clemson scored a 55.7%.
CLEMSON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston chef is being recognized for their work and getting a chance to represent the entire state. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, a French restaurant in downtown Charleston, was selected along with two other chefs as the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina Powerball player wins big by adding Double Play

LAURENS, S.C. — In Monday night's Powerball drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket in Laurens, won $50,000. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens...
LAURENS, SC
yourislandnews.com

WB assistant Kinloch takes over at Colleton

After a successful run as offensive coordinator at Whale Branch Early College High School, Adam Kinloch is going home. Kinloch was approved as the next head football coach at Colleton County High School by the school board last week, replacing Kristopher Howell. “It’s my dream job,” Kinloch said. “I’m ready...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country

I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cspdailynews.com

Parker’s Hires Loyalty, Marketing and Talent Acquisition Leaders

Convenience-store retailer Parker’s Corp. has hired three new team members to support the company’s growth and expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina through enhanced marketing efforts, loyalty program management and talent acquisition. Savannah, Georgia-based Parker’s owns and operates approximately 70 c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina...
CHARLESTON, SC
myclintonnews.com

Jobs loss in Clinton

Renfro will be closed by June. 2023 has started with disappointing economic news for Clinton, as the Renfro socks distribution center will start closing in March. Estimates are 100 people will lose their jobs. “There are plenty of job opportunities now. We will have these people placed in short order,”...
CLINTON, SC
live5news.com

Hanahan student turns loss into victory in Berkeley Co. spelling bee

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hanahan Middle School Student found a silver lining to losing last year’s Berkeley County School District Spelling Bee by taking the proverbial gold this year. Siqi Fang won the 2023 contest Thursday night after correctly spelling the words regurgitate and retinol. “I knew...
HANAHAN, SC
crbjbizwire.com

E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
CHARLESTON, SC
livingupstatesc.com

The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC

