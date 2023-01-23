Read full article on original website
Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
‘Heartbreak': Southern California Mourns Victims in Monterey Park Shooting
A deadly mass shooting that followed a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park left the community east of Los Angeles in mourning. The shooting happened about an hour after the ending of the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival that brought thousands of people to the area. Most of the crowds had already left before the shooting.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Southern California woman found dead after falling in Joshua Tree National Park
A 50-year-old southern California woman was found dead after falling and sustaining fatal head trauma after falling in Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
A sexy Vegas circus paid $2.5 million in cash to buy a California town in the Mojave Desert and build a 'permanent Burning Man'
Spiegelworld bought Nipton, California (population: 25) last year, but it'll be a long road to turn the town into the "circus village" of its dreams.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
Somehow, Donald Trump makes Monterey Park shooting all about him
A tragedy struck in Los Angeles recently after a mass shooting occurred in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Unfortunately, rather than giving condolences or “thoughts and prayers,” former president Donald Trump used the incident to talk about the capitol riots of Jan 2020. Trump shared...
Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him
The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
California man who says he disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter reveals he thought he was ‘going to die’
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
Julian Sands' Family Releases Statement as Actor Remains Missing After Hiking in California
As the search continues for actor Julian Sands continues, his family is sharing their thanks for those working in dangerous conditions to find him. Sands -- a British actor best known for his roles in A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas -- has been missing since Jan. 13, after going hiking in snowy weather in the Mount Baldy area in Southern California.
Gavin Newsom after Monterey Park shooting: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is renewing his calls for stricter gun control measures following the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park on Saturday that killed at least 11 people and injured nine others. "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," he told "CBS Evening...
Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Five women and five men were killed in Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. The suspect in Saturday night's mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., was found dead Sunday afternoon in a van about 30 miles away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the suspect as Huu Can Tran, 72. He was found in Torrance after a daylong search, and fatally shot himself after law enforcement used armored vehicles to pin the white van he was driving. Luna...
Watch Sunday night team coverage of the Monterey Park mass shooting
Authorities on Sunday identified the man believed to be responsible for shooting and killing 10 people and wounding 10 others in Monterey Park, California as Huu Can Tran, 72. The mass shooting, the worst in the nation since Uvalde, occurred inside a ballroom dance studio amid celebrations of the Lunar New Year. Authorities say Tran […]
Joe Biden is ‘monitoring’ Monterey Park shooting manhunt as he sends prayers to victims
President Joe Biden sent his prayers to the victims of a California mass shooting and urged locals to follow the guidance of law enforcement as a manhunt for the suspect continued Sunday morning.The president wrote on Twitter that he was “monitoring” the situation as the hunt for the suspect continued. At least 10 people are thought to be dead and likely many more are injured after a shooting broke out at a ballroom and dance studio that was hosting a celebration for the Chinese new year.A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified, as the shooter is not...
Ten killed in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year party
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (Reuters) -A man fatally shot 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance hall during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration late on Saturday near Los Angeles before fleeing the scene, police said. The shooter, still at large 12 hours after the attack...
California mass shootings: Live updates
The nation is reeling from a series of mass shootings, including two in California in less than 48 hours, leaving at least 18 people dead and 10 others wounded. The latest occurred Monday afternoon in the small city of Half Moon Bay, where a 67-year-old gunman killed at least seven people in two locations, including Mountain Mushroom Farm, where he worked.
