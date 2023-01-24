ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postsouth.com

5 LSU baseball position battles for 2023, including second base, catcher, No. 1 pitcher

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is almost back. The Tigers, after falling in the Hattiesburg Regional in coach Jay Johnson's first season last year, have reloaded for 2023. LSU added the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation, according to Baseball America, the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Perfect Game, and brought back star outfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre Morgan and other key contributors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU athletics earned millions in 2022 fiscal year after deficit in 2021. Here's why.

BATON ROUGE - LSU athletics earned a $1.94 million operating surplus during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's report. The university's athletic department earned a $6.54 million surplus in the 2022 fiscal year, according to LSU's annual audit report, but $4.6 million of that money was sent back to the school at large.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy