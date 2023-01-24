BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is almost back. The Tigers, after falling in the Hattiesburg Regional in coach Jay Johnson's first season last year, have reloaded for 2023. LSU added the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation, according to Baseball America, the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Perfect Game, and brought back star outfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre Morgan and other key contributors.

