Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged RapeEmily RoyBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey: We're not supposed to beat Tennessee, South Carolina
BATON ROUGE – With high-impact transfer Angel Reese coming in along with filling other critical roles with experience like Jasmine Carson on the wing and LaDazhia Williams in the post, Kim Mulkey never expected No. 4 LSU women's basketball to start the season on a program record 20-0 streak.
postsouth.com
5 LSU baseball position battles for 2023, including second base, catcher, No. 1 pitcher
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is almost back. The Tigers, after falling in the Hattiesburg Regional in coach Jay Johnson's first season last year, have reloaded for 2023. LSU added the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation, according to Baseball America, the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Perfect Game, and brought back star outfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre Morgan and other key contributors.
postsouth.com
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
postsouth.com
South Carolina women's basketball announces sellout vs LSU for potential unbeatens matchup
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball announced Wednesday that the matchup against LSU is sold out at Colonial Life Arena, marking the first sellout of the season for the Gamecocks. No. 1 South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 4 LSU (20-0, 8-0) are the only two undefeated teams...
postsouth.com
LSU overpaid football coach Brian Kelly $1 million in 2022 among other errors, audit finds
BATON ROUGE - An audit conducted by the Louisiana Legislator Auditor's office found that LSU athletics overpaid football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million in 2022, according to documents obtained by The Advertiser. The report, which was issued on Monday, revealed that the university made double supplemental payments...
postsouth.com
LSU basketball falls to Arkansas on the road, suffers seventh straight loss
Look at how far the mighty have fallen. Nearly a month after defeating a top-10 Arkansas team to begin SEC play, LSU basketball lost in its rematch with the Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Tuesday, falling 60-40. The Tigers (12-8, 1-7 SEC) haven't won a game since upsetting Arkansas (14-6, 3-5)...
postsouth.com
LSU athletics earned millions in 2022 fiscal year after deficit in 2021. Here's why.
BATON ROUGE - LSU athletics earned a $1.94 million operating surplus during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's report. The university's athletic department earned a $6.54 million surplus in the 2022 fiscal year, according to LSU's annual audit report, but $4.6 million of that money was sent back to the school at large.
Comments / 0