Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 23, 2023

Kevin Crider,61, Springfield MO, for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Threatening a Public Offical, and Resisting at 3rd Maine on 1/7/23. Lodged 146. Tiwanna Norris,47, Quincy, for Felony Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway Wal-Mart on 1/23/23. Lodged 155. Tiwana L. Norris...
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me

Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
QUINCY, IL
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
tspr.org

New owner seeks to reopen Keokuk hospital

A Michigan-based health care provider has signed a letter of intent to resume operation of the hospital in Keokuk. Flint-based Insight will be meeting with city leaders to discuss necessary certifications, regulatory and financial support the new hospital owners would need from the state of Iowa. Blessing Health closed the...
KEOKUK, IA
tspr.org

Major road project to start this spring in Macomb

The city and state will rebuild South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. “South Johnson is a very busy street. This will allow the traffic flow to be eased off a lot,” said Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann. She said South Johnson will get all new...
MACOMB, IL
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming

Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Medical Group’s Keokuk Clinic adds ear, nose and throat care

KEOKUK, Iowa — Quincy Medical Group is adding ear, nose and throat care at its Keokuk Clinic, 1603 Morgan. Nurse practitioner Ryan Owens will see patients in Keokuk in addition to his practice in Quincy. In a press release, Owens said, “Many times, the patient’s primary doctor can treat...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Dot Foods helps Beardstown couple launch food pantry; volunteers now needed

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Beardstown residents have worked for almost two years to start a food pantry. A ribbon cutting and open house was held on Friday, Jan. 13. The Beardstown Food Pantry, 121 E. Second, is open from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. The food pantry entrance is off Main Street at the rear of the Community Hope and Recovery building. Organizers hope to add additional days as they gauge community response and acquire more volunteer support.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Schrand, Koscielski honored by Quincy School Board

For the second year in a row, the Quincy School Board recognized former educators with the district’s Legend Award. The late teacher, coach and principal Paul Koscielski and former teacher and principal Melanie Schrand are this year’s recipients. Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years and all levels...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

County treasurer reminds of property tax deadline

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Treasurer Becky Gaylord reminds taxpayers that property taxes, mobile home taxes, drainage taxes and special assessments are due in March. The last day to pay in the office in Fort Madison and Keokuk is Monday April 3, 2023.All payments received by mail and postmarked April 3, 2023 will be accepted as timely payments.
LEE COUNTY, IA

