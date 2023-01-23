Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal girl having birthday fundraiser to benefit Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Madi Weatherford has not asked for a birthday gift since she was 5 years old. Instead of receiving her own presents, Madi would rather see the happy faces — and maybe receive a few licks— from the dogs and cats at the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter as she collects all of her birthday gifts in their honor.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 23, 2023
Kevin Crider,61, Springfield MO, for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Threatening a Public Offical, and Resisting at 3rd Maine on 1/7/23. Lodged 146. Tiwanna Norris,47, Quincy, for Felony Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway Wal-Mart on 1/23/23. Lodged 155. Tiwana L. Norris...
muddyrivernews.com
Great River Honor Flight releases schedule for 2023, expands veteran eligibility
QUINCY — The Great River Honor Flight recently released the dates for missions in 2023, as well as the expansion of eligibility for veterans who can apply for a future Honor Flight. Great River Honor Flight has 62 completed one-day trips to Washington, D.C., and more than 2,000 local...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: People by and large still trust their local media
It’s too bad Mike Miletich is no longer with WGEM. His presence in Springfield was a real asset for the station. He is a solid reporter with great on-air presence. He gave viewers insight into state issues which we lacked until he came on board. Mike’s use of the...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me
Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
tspr.org
New owner seeks to reopen Keokuk hospital
A Michigan-based health care provider has signed a letter of intent to resume operation of the hospital in Keokuk. Flint-based Insight will be meeting with city leaders to discuss necessary certifications, regulatory and financial support the new hospital owners would need from the state of Iowa. Blessing Health closed the...
muddyrivernews.com
Second IDOT grant gives city $5.14 million to build bus transfer facility at Seventh and Jersey
QUINCY — City officials don’t expect any labor to start until 2024, but they were nonetheless elated to learn Tuesday that Quincy will receive a grant of $3.8 million from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the relocation of its bus transfer facility. Gov. JB Pritzker and the...
tspr.org
Major road project to start this spring in Macomb
The city and state will rebuild South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. “South Johnson is a very busy street. This will allow the traffic flow to be eased off a lot,” said Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann. She said South Johnson will get all new...
Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming
Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
khqa.com
Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group’s Keokuk Clinic adds ear, nose and throat care
KEOKUK, Iowa — Quincy Medical Group is adding ear, nose and throat care at its Keokuk Clinic, 1603 Morgan. Nurse practitioner Ryan Owens will see patients in Keokuk in addition to his practice in Quincy. In a press release, Owens said, “Many times, the patient’s primary doctor can treat...
muddyrivernews.com
Art show by 2018 graduate of JWCC opens Wednesday in Heath Center Art Gallery
QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Heath Center Art Gallery is hosting oil painter Nevin McNally in a solo exhibition titled “Mostly Faces.” The art show is free and open to the public through Friday, Feb. 24. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the gallery.
muddyrivernews.com
Sophomore Career Fair for students at local high school set for Friday at JWCC
QUINCY — The West Central Region Sophomore Career Fair will be held on the main campus of John Wood Community College on Friday, Jan. 27. Nearly 900 students from high schools in Adams, Pike, Hancock and Brown counties will attend the fair. Professionals from the region will be giving...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Children’s Museum to open temporary exhibit space at Experience Quincy
QUINCY — The Quincy Children’s Museum is opening a temporary exhibit space in Suite 101 of the Experience Quincy building, 625 Maine, until its permanent home at 230 N. Third is completed. In a press release, Jarid Jones, founder and co-owner of Experience Quincy, said, “After much consideration...
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods helps Beardstown couple launch food pantry; volunteers now needed
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Beardstown residents have worked for almost two years to start a food pantry. A ribbon cutting and open house was held on Friday, Jan. 13. The Beardstown Food Pantry, 121 E. Second, is open from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. The food pantry entrance is off Main Street at the rear of the Community Hope and Recovery building. Organizers hope to add additional days as they gauge community response and acquire more volunteer support.
muddyrivernews.com
Schrand, Koscielski honored by Quincy School Board
For the second year in a row, the Quincy School Board recognized former educators with the district’s Legend Award. The late teacher, coach and principal Paul Koscielski and former teacher and principal Melanie Schrand are this year’s recipients. Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years and all levels...
Pen City Current
County treasurer reminds of property tax deadline
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Treasurer Becky Gaylord reminds taxpayers that property taxes, mobile home taxes, drainage taxes and special assessments are due in March. The last day to pay in the office in Fort Madison and Keokuk is Monday April 3, 2023.All payments received by mail and postmarked April 3, 2023 will be accepted as timely payments.
