Related
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory

A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
Houston weather: Breaking down the numbers to Tuesday storms

Houston - After a day of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, today will be breezy, cool and dry. Tonight and tomorrow night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s and a chance that a few spots outside of Houston could briefly drop to near freezing. Showers and...
Tornado warning vs. Tornado watch; what's the difference?

Houston - A tornado warning and tornado watch is confusing to people as some people may not know the difference. So, what is the difference between the two? We break down the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning below:. WHAT IS A TORNADO WATCH?. A tornado watch...
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley

Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
