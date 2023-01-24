Read full article on original website
cw39.com
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
fox7austin.com
Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. SUGGESTED: Texans impacted...
cw39.com
Dry for now, but a wet pattern looms | When rain is most likely this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cool and clear on this Thursday with highs in the 50s, followed by another cold night as Houston drops to the 30s Friday morning. Another weather change is on the way with rain back in the forecast this weekend. Weekend rain outlook: Scattered light showers start...
CNBC
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory
A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
Houston weather: Photos and video show severe storm damage and flooding from Tuesday's event
An ABC13 Weather Alert Day was issued for what became a destructive storm pushing into southeast Texas.
KHOU
Video: EF3 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph in Deer Park
Surveillance video at Deer Park's City Hall captured the moment an EF3 tornado swept through the city. Multiple buildings were destroyed.
Watch: Security camera shows tornado hitting a Texas community center
Security camera footage shows the moments the Deer Park, Texas, tornado overtook the community center during Tuesday's severe storms.
cw39.com
When will Tuesday’s heavy rain, storms, and high winds arrive?
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your day planner for when to plan around the major weather heading our way Tuesday afternoon. Here’s a look:
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Breaking down the numbers to Tuesday storms
Houston - After a day of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, today will be breezy, cool and dry. Tonight and tomorrow night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s and a chance that a few spots outside of Houston could briefly drop to near freezing. Showers and...
Texas winter storm may bring power outages, flooding to Houston area
Conditions are just right for severe weather as a cold front blitzes the state.
High-end EF1 tornado hit Baytown, National Weather Service says
Baytown officials say about 30 homes were damaged by the twister, with most of the damage reported on Weaver Street.
fox26houston.com
Tornado warning vs. Tornado watch; what's the difference?
Houston - A tornado warning and tornado watch is confusing to people as some people may not know the difference. So, what is the difference between the two? We break down the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning below:. WHAT IS A TORNADO WATCH?. A tornado watch...
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
Twister that devastated Houston suburbs rated at least EF-3
A tornado that ripped through the southeast Houston suburbs of Pasadena and Deer Park on Tuesday has been rated at least an EF-3, according to officials.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
Look at the damage left behind by severe storms, tornadoes that ripped through Houston area
The National Weather Service in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency for the first time in the office's history Tuesday for a twister that tore the southeast side of the Houston metro area. The line of severe storms blew east and into Louisiana as evening fell.
Tornado Destroys Animal Shelter as Texas Storms Wreak Havoc Near Houston
A severe storm system tore through southeast Texas, producing at least one tornado as it heads east along the Gulf Coast.
WFAA
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
