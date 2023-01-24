ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
George Lopez Mourns Death of Enkyboys TikToker Randy Gonzalez

George Lopez is honoring the legacy of late TikToker Randy Gonzalez. The social media star, who rose to online fame alongside his 6-year-old son Brice as the TikTok duo better known as Enkyboys, has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. According to TMZ, who cited a source close to the family, Randy passed away on Jan. 25 while in hospice. He was 35.
How "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Are Celebrating Their 14th Birthday

Watch: North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram. When it comes to birthdays, it's the more the merrier in Nadya Suleman's household. The 47-year-old, who was famously dubbed "Octomom" after giving birth to octuplets, treated her eight youngest kids to a vegan doughnut feast ahead of their 14th birthday. As seen in a video published by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah were serenaded by the family before digging into the sugary confections.
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Wedding News in Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview

Watch: Nikki Bella SHOCKS Brie With Rapid Wedding Date. Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do—which premieres Jan. 26—she and husband Artem Chigvintsev have finally decided to tie the knot, however, "In like four weeks."
Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles

Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62

The television industry has lost a lifelong talent. Lance Kerwin, who rose to stardom in the '70s for shows such as Salem's Lot and James at 15, died on Jan. 24, his agent John Boitano confirmed to E! News. He was 62. No cause of death has been revealed. "I've...
