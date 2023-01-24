Read full article on original website
The Recruit Enlists Noah Centineo for Another Mission With Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
Watch: Noah Centineo Nearly Burned Down Mo Amer's House. The Recruit's fate is no longer redacted. Noah Centineo's CIA lawyer-turned-special agent can officially relax as Netflix announced Jan. 26 that the spy series is officially returning for a second season. "I know I speak for our entire cast and executive...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
MDLLA's Josh Flagg Calls Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd "F--king Nuts" in Explosive Midseason Trailer
Watch: Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update. Relationships, old and new, can be messy. That's certainly the case for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Flagg, as the Bravo series' season 14 midseason trailer—released Jan. 26—teases tension with both the realtor's ex-husband Bobby Boyd and his new boyfriend Andrew Beyer.
Kim Kardashian Shares Post on the "F--king Little Joy You Have Left"
Kim Kardashian knows how to espresso her feelings. The SKIMS founder took to TikTok on Jan. 23 with a memorable message on joy. As seen in the clip, Kim starts the video by putting a face serum...
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
George Lopez Mourns Death of Enkyboys TikToker Randy Gonzalez
George Lopez is honoring the legacy of late TikToker Randy Gonzalez. The social media star, who rose to online fame alongside his 6-year-old son Brice as the TikTok duo better known as Enkyboys, has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. According to TMZ, who cited a source close to the family, Randy passed away on Jan. 25 while in hospice. He was 35.
How "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Are Celebrating Their 14th Birthday
Watch: North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram. When it comes to birthdays, it's the more the merrier in Nadya Suleman's household. The 47-year-old, who was famously dubbed "Octomom" after giving birth to octuplets, treated her eight youngest kids to a vegan doughnut feast ahead of their 14th birthday. As seen in a video published by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah were serenaded by the family before digging into the sugary confections.
Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Says Fraser Olender "Has a Lot to Learn" as Chief Stew
Watch: Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew. Despite being the first male Chief Stew in Below Deck history, Fraser Olender can still learn a thing or two. At least that's what Captain Sandy Yawn thinks after working with Fraser on season 10 of the hit...
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Wedding News in Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview
Watch: Nikki Bella SHOCKS Brie With Rapid Wedding Date. Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do—which premieres Jan. 26—she and husband Artem Chigvintsev have finally decided to tie the knot, however, "In like four weeks."
Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62
The television industry has lost a lifelong talent. Lance Kerwin, who rose to stardom in the '70s for shows such as Salem's Lot and James at 15, died on Jan. 24, his agent John Boitano confirmed to E! News. He was 62. No cause of death has been revealed. "I've...
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome Their First Baby Together
Shemar Moore is ecstatic about taking on his biggest role yet: becoming a dad. The S.W.A.T star recently shared he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together. Their newest arrival comes nearly two weeks after the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. "Ya boy is officially...
Savannah Chrisley Says Life Is "Falling Apart" Since Parents Todd and Julie Began Prison Sentences
Watch: Savannah Chrisley Says Her Life Is "Falling Apart" The latest episode of Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast began a bit differently than others. That's because the Growing Up Chrisley star addressed her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentencings, which they began serving on Jan. 17 before the episode's release.
Law & Order's Christopher Meloni Addresses Mariska Hargitay Kiss, Benson and Stabler's "End Game"
Watch: Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot. Just like fans, Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie can't wait for this week's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. That's because a promo for the NBC drama's Jan. 26 episode teased a potential kiss between...
John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love
John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all. The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Throws Off Heels After Falling During Valentino Show
Watch: Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Look for Paris Fashion Week. At least, that was supermodel Kristen McMenamy's mindset after she handled a fashion mishap like a total pro. During Valentino's spring/summer 2023 show, the industry veteran—who has fiercely sashayed down runways since the '80s—took a tumble...
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married
That's Mrs. Rita Ora! Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up...
Nikki Bella Sets the Record Straight on Rumor She's Not Legally Married to Artem Chigvintsev
Watch: Nikki & Artem Share Every MAGICAL Detail From Their Wedding. Nikki Bella is shooting down a major romance rumor. The Nikki Bella Says I Do star is addressing recent online claims that she and husband Artem Chigvintsev aren't legally married, despite tying the knot during their August 2022 wedding in Paris.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Expected to Leave GMA3 Amid Romance
Don't expect to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back on GMA3. "They are out but discussions are still in process," a source familiar with the situation tells E! News. "It is expected they will be...
Andy Cohen Apologizes for Screaming at RHOM's Larsa Pippen
Conversations got heated during The Real Housewives of Miami's season five reunion taping—and not just between the ladies. Host Andy Cohen took to Instagram during filming on Jan. 26 to formally...
