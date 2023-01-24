Read full article on original website
Related
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Says Fraser Olender "Has a Lot to Learn" as Chief Stew
Watch: Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew. Despite being the first male Chief Stew in Below Deck history, Fraser Olender can still learn a thing or two. At least that's what Captain Sandy Yawn thinks after working with Fraser on season 10 of the hit...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Son Charlie Hall’s “Racy” TV Scenes
Don't expect Julia Louis-Dreyfus to curb her enthusiasm for her son's latest role. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Veep star didn't filter her thoughts when discussing what...
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery
Watch: RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery. Oh, how the plot has thickened. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three reunion is finally here, and for fans still looking for answers about Heather Gay's mysterious black eye, the Bravo star finally gave some on the show's Jan. 25 episode. However, the only thing she does know is that she doesn't know anything for sure.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0