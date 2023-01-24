ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
E! News

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery

Watch: RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery. Oh, how the plot has thickened. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three reunion is finally here, and for fans still looking for answers about Heather Gay's mysterious black eye, the Bravo star finally gave some on the show's Jan. 25 episode. However, the only thing she does know is that she doesn't know anything for sure.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
E! News

E! News

232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy