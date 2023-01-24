Read full article on original website
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Lauren Sánchez reveals hardest part about being in a relationship with Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sánchez has spoken candidly about the hardest parts about being in a relationship with billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.Sánchez, 53, who has been publicly dating Bezos, 59, since January 2019, opened up about the realities of their high-profile relationship in a new interview with WSJ Magazine, which marked her first solo interview since the couple went public.According to Sánchez, who acknowledged that she is a “very open person,” her relationship with the entrepreneur has meant that she has had to change the way she shares information, and secrets.“It’s hard. I’m a very open person. I talk a lot....
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again. The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!
Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
See Ashley Tisdale's Reaction To Austin Butler's Oscar Nomination
We can't help falling in love with Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler's friendship. The High School Musical alum celebrated her longtime pal on Instagram following his nomination for Best Actor for...
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Wedding News in Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview
Watch: Nikki Bella SHOCKS Brie With Rapid Wedding Date. Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do—which premieres Jan. 26—she and husband Artem Chigvintsev have finally decided to tie the knot, however, "In like four weeks."
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The 41-year-old businesswoman welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, "You are already loved beyond words." Per...
Why Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is Excited to Be a Single Parent
Harry Styles Ripped His Pants While Dancing At His Concert Last Night, And His Reaction Is Taking Me Out
It's a good thing he was wearing underwear.
Taylor Swift Finally Released Her “Lavender Haze” Music Video and We’re in a Love Spiral
Watch: Taylor Swift References Dropped During Ticketmaster Senate Hearing. No, we can't calm down—even in the midst of a lavender haze. Taylor Swift just dropped the highly-anticipated music video for the second single from her album, Midnights—and as expected, it already has fans on cloud nine. The surrealist...
’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Exclusive Preview: Jen Reveals Rishi Proposed ‘Out Of The Blue’ After 1 Month
The hit series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 premieres January 29. Jen and Rishi are one of the new couples you’ll be following over the course of the season. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Jen reveals how her love story with Rishi began. “I am a bit...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Son Charlie Hall’s “Racy” TV Scenes
Don't expect Julia Louis-Dreyfus to curb her enthusiasm for her son's latest role. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Veep star didn't filter her thoughts when discussing what...
Christina Hall Hilariously Struggles While Line Dancing for the First Time in Tennessee: 'I Give Up'
“Line dancing is not in my future,” the HGTV star jokes in an exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode of 'Christina in the Country' Christina Hall is embracing the country life! In a preview clip for Thursday's new episode of Christina in the Country, the HGTV star, 39, tries out line dancing for the first time with her husband Josh and her friend James. "You need to learn how to line dance," James tells Christina in the exclusive clip above. "The best way to learn is to throw you out there." Christina, who explains...
Lizzo Joins the Bob Haircut Trend With Must-See Transformation
Watch: Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says... Lizzo is looking good as hell with her new beauty makeover. The "About Damn Time" singer switched up her signature waist-length tresses for a much shorter 'do—a shaggy bob. And that wasn't the only drastic change she made, as she also debuted wispy bangs and blonde highlights.
Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Sold Her Studio After 30 Years of Ownership
Abby Lee Miller is saying goodbye to a Dance Moms landmark. In a new Instagram video, the Abby Lee Dance Studio founder confirmed her Pittsburgh, Pa., studio has been sold and will be turned into a daycare center. "It is very bittersweet for me," Abby Lee shared Jan. 25. "I...
