Tuscaloosa, AL

rolltide.com

Alabama Travels to Arkansas For Thursday Night Contest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team will look to bounce back on Thursday night as the Crimson Tide takes on No. RV/24 Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. The game at Bud Walton Arena will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The Game. Alabama (15-5, 4-3...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

