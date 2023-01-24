Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Parents still have concerns about new School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Unit 4 School Board on Monday night officially modified the current School of Choice program by passing what is known as Scenario 4. Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer advocated for Scenario 4, saying this change needs to happen now, because if not now, when? She continuously assured parents and community members that the district has teams in place ready to take on Scenario 4, and that she and the board believes this is best for students. Though despite their best efforts, many still have concerns.
newschannel20.com
Advocacy group wants Mahomet-Seymour parents to voice concerns over bullying
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Following a Mahomet-Seymour School Board member leaving a meeting last week out of frustration, a local organization is encouraging families to share their concerns as well. Family First Advocacy (FFA) said this is due to the Mahomet-Seymour School Board not taking action to address bullying.
newschannel20.com
Scholarships for youth recreation programs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Park District is offering scholarships for youth who want to participate in recreation activities but cannot afford to. Need is the number one criterion taken into consideration when selecting winners of the scholarship. Scholarships are available for Champaign Park District programs and Champaign-Urbana...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
newschannel20.com
Board approves tuition increases for UIUC and UIC
CHICAGO (WICS) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for in-state freshmen starting school next fall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Tuition will increase by 1.9 % for incoming in-state freshmen in Urbana-Champaign...
newschannel20.com
Free dental exams and cleanings for children at Parkland College
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Children have a chance to get free dental exams and cleanings at Parkland Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic located at 2400 W. Bradley in Champaign from 8 a.m. to noon on February 11. The event is part of the Children’s Dental Access Program through the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Project Success Casino Night Fundraiser Set for March 4th
A fundraiser for after school program Project Success is set for Saturday, March 4th at the Danville Country Club. You can purchase tickets to CASINO NIGHT; $75 for individuals and $125 for couples. This after school program that happens right in the school buildings is now in 24 different schools, north to south throughout Vermilion County, serving between 600 to 700 students per day.
newschannel20.com
Urbana High School student sentenced
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student on Wednesday learned her fate in court after she pleaded guilty last month to a charge of disorderly conduct connected to threats made to the high school. The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 days of detention. She has already...
newschannel20.com
Illinois State University fraternity suspended until 2025
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University (ISU) has been suspended until Dec. 31, 2025, for violating the code of conduct. The Director of Media Relations at ISU says the suspension is related to incidents in the fall 2022 semester that involved vandalism to other Greek houses. The vandalism contained derogatory anti-LGBTQ slurs.
WAND TV
Decatur Park District to host hiring fair for spring and summer positions
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District is getting an early start on hiring for the upcoming seasons. The district will be holding a hiring fair for part-time and seasonal positions on February 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center. Positions include opportunities...
tspr.org
Champaign Unit 4 parents asked: does desegregation help close achievement gaps? Here’s what five education researchers say
When the Champaign Unit 4 School District set out to finish desegregating its schools by socioeconomic status, very few parents in the Champaign Unit 4 district liked the idea – no matter their racial or economic background. After all, Unit 4 has tried multiple desegregation plans over the past...
WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
wglt.org
Illinois awards Connect Transit $9.6 million for microtransit service
Bloomington-Normal's public transportation system will receive $9.6 million from the state of Illinois for its new on-demand service. Connect Transit plans to debut microtransit in late spring or early summer. It's an app-based service that transports passengers from their neighborhood to a fixed route. "These funds allow us to continue...
25newsnow.com
McLean County Judge sides with Town of Normal in election dispute
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A McLean County judge on Wednesday dismissed the plaintiff’s claims the Clerk must certify election petitions for positions not elected in the Town of Normal. The jobs of supervisor and collector do not exist in Normal, and the town clerk is an appointed position.
Central Illinois Proud
OSF Bloomington bequested grant money for food insecurity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare in Bloomington has received grant money from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission. According to an OSF press release, The City of Bloomington is the trustee of two grants. $15,000 is going to wards OSF Peace Meal and another $15,000 is going towards Smart Meals.
Vermilion Co. gets more money for courtroom upgrades
Vermilion County is getting more money to upgrade its courtrooms in Danville.
wznd.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025
NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
Champaign man spends two weeks homeless to raise awareness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I walked out of my place on Sunday with just the clothes I’m wearing and an empty backpack to experience sleeping outside and living on the street for 14 days,” Warren Charter said. Warren Charter started at Kaufman Lake in Champaign and has made his way into downtown Champaign so far. […]
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
smilepolitely.com
Negligent landlords and renters’ rights in C-U
For low- and moderate-income residents in Champaign-Urbana, affordable, safe, and comfortable housing is hard to come by. Like many social issues, this issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently posted an informative video on the subject if you want a deep dive into the topic. That said, the recent issue with Champaign Park Apartments provides a chilling (pun intended) representation of the issues.
Comments / 0