Spokane, WA

Mr Rasputin
3d ago

Jewels Helping Hands is only helping her own hand in the public cookie jar. She is the Al Sharpton of the homeless industry, which evaporates $15 billion per year.

2
fuck joe biden
3d ago

camp dope where your tax dollars buy drugs and make crooks rich. anyone investigating jewels yet...

KREM2

Point-in-Time Count sheds light on Spokane's homeless population

SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Point-in-Time Count is officially underway. More than 40 volunteers gathered to count the homeless population in Spokane County. The city of Spokane holds the Point-in-Time Count every year to paint an accurate picture of Spokane's homeless population. The count uses a geographical informational systems map that shows locations with high homeless populations.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane's annual Point-In-Time Count underway

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- When picturing homelessness in Spokane, some might think of Camp Hope or other city shelters, but the issue expands far beyond those places. To pinpoint the needs of people experiencing homelessness throughout Spokane County, volunteers go into the city, speaking with those experiencing homelessness, to better understand what can be done to help them.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

City inches closer to buying Trent Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Monday, City Council voted in favor of a resolution that allows the city to look at purchasing the building the houses the Trent Resource Center, or 'TRAC.'. "It makes clear sense if we're going to have this longer than a year, we should be purchasing it,"...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Extreme Team: Rebuilding the Spokane HOPE Center

SPOKANE, Wash. -- This February, the Extreme Team is taking on a new project in Spokane. This time, it's the Spokane HOPE center for children with hearing loss. Mark Peterson and the rest of the team are looking to expand the center that's given so much to the community. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Tips for tidying your home this 'Get Organized' Month

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Want to finally get your space organized this year or maybe you have a big move ahead? You don’t have to wait for spring to start cleaning. January is “Get Organized” Month and like any goals you set at the beginning of a new year, sticking to it is easier if you start small.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Test out the new ring toss at the Looff Carrousel with a discount!

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Looff Carrousel has a new ring toss ready for the public to try, and its available on Friday with 50% off admission!. The colorful and improved attraction was donated by local software development and technology consulting firm IntelliTect. The idea came from IntelliTect software engineer Austen...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane County drops lawsuit against WSDOT regarding Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County dropped its lawsuit against WSDOT regarding Camp Hope, according to Jared Webley with Spokane County. "Spokane County has dropped the abatement suit in an effort to facilitate an avenue for direct discussions with the Washington Department of Transportation," Webley said. "The County hopes that this action will promote communications that will eventually lead to the resolution of this issue for the benefit of the community."
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
onekindesign.com

A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Mild, dry start, with wet finish for Thursday

Cloudy and mild today with rain to snow tonight and into Friday. Mountain snows will be heavy in Idaho and Montana. An inch or 2 is expected for Spokane, then we'll see rain showers. Saturday will bring snow showers then arctic air and winds for Sunday. We could have a possible alert day on Sunday due to sub-zero wind-chill. It'll be calmer and colder for Monday and Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Spokane county approves funding to boost medical staff at jail after $27M verdict

(The Center Square) – Spokane County is amending the contract with NaphCare, the private company that provides medical services to the jail, so more employees can be hired. The unanimous decision by the county commissioners followed a federal jury verdict several months ago that found NaphCare at fault in a $27 million wrongful death suit. The county will provide an additional $354,000 a year to the company, increasing its annual...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
multicare.org

MultiCare introduces Moxi the robot

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare Health System announced today the introduction of four Moxi, robot assistants that will begin supporting the MultiCare team, Jan 26 at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. Moxi, created by Diligent Robotics, will serve as an aid to nurses and will not have patient interaction or go into...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE

