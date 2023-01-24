SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- When picturing homelessness in Spokane, some might think of Camp Hope or other city shelters, but the issue expands far beyond those places. To pinpoint the needs of people experiencing homelessness throughout Spokane County, volunteers go into the city, speaking with those experiencing homelessness, to better understand what can be done to help them.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO