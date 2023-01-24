Read full article on original website
Mr Rasputin
3d ago
Jewels Helping Hands is only helping her own hand in the public cookie jar. She is the Al Sharpton of the homeless industry, which evaporates $15 billion per year.
2
fuck joe biden
3d ago
camp dope where your tax dollars buy drugs and make crooks rich. anyone investigating jewels yet...
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
Point-in-Time Count sheds light on Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Point-in-Time Count is officially underway. More than 40 volunteers gathered to count the homeless population in Spokane County. The city of Spokane holds the Point-in-Time Count every year to paint an accurate picture of Spokane's homeless population. The count uses a geographical informational systems map that shows locations with high homeless populations.
KXLY
Spokane's annual Point-In-Time Count underway
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- When picturing homelessness in Spokane, some might think of Camp Hope or other city shelters, but the issue expands far beyond those places. To pinpoint the needs of people experiencing homelessness throughout Spokane County, volunteers go into the city, speaking with those experiencing homelessness, to better understand what can be done to help them.
KXLY
City inches closer to buying Trent Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Monday, City Council voted in favor of a resolution that allows the city to look at purchasing the building the houses the Trent Resource Center, or 'TRAC.'. "It makes clear sense if we're going to have this longer than a year, we should be purchasing it,"...
KXLY
Extreme Team: Rebuilding the Spokane HOPE Center
SPOKANE, Wash. -- This February, the Extreme Team is taking on a new project in Spokane. This time, it's the Spokane HOPE center for children with hearing loss. Mark Peterson and the rest of the team are looking to expand the center that's given so much to the community. The...
KXLY
Tips for tidying your home this 'Get Organized' Month
SPOKANE, Wash. --- Want to finally get your space organized this year or maybe you have a big move ahead? You don’t have to wait for spring to start cleaning. January is “Get Organized” Month and like any goals you set at the beginning of a new year, sticking to it is easier if you start small.
KXLY
Test out the new ring toss at the Looff Carrousel with a discount!
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Looff Carrousel has a new ring toss ready for the public to try, and its available on Friday with 50% off admission!. The colorful and improved attraction was donated by local software development and technology consulting firm IntelliTect. The idea came from IntelliTect software engineer Austen...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
KXLY
Spokane County drops lawsuit against WSDOT regarding Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County dropped its lawsuit against WSDOT regarding Camp Hope, according to Jared Webley with Spokane County. "Spokane County has dropped the abatement suit in an effort to facilitate an avenue for direct discussions with the Washington Department of Transportation," Webley said. "The County hopes that this action will promote communications that will eventually lead to the resolution of this issue for the benefit of the community."
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
KXLY
Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
KXLY
Mild, dry start, with wet finish for Thursday
Cloudy and mild today with rain to snow tonight and into Friday. Mountain snows will be heavy in Idaho and Montana. An inch or 2 is expected for Spokane, then we'll see rain showers. Saturday will bring snow showers then arctic air and winds for Sunday. We could have a possible alert day on Sunday due to sub-zero wind-chill. It'll be calmer and colder for Monday and Tuesday.
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
Spokane county approves funding to boost medical staff at jail after $27M verdict
(The Center Square) – Spokane County is amending the contract with NaphCare, the private company that provides medical services to the jail, so more employees can be hired. The unanimous decision by the county commissioners followed a federal jury verdict several months ago that found NaphCare at fault in a $27 million wrongful death suit. The county will provide an additional $354,000 a year to the company, increasing its annual...
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
multicare.org
MultiCare introduces Moxi the robot
SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare Health System announced today the introduction of four Moxi, robot assistants that will begin supporting the MultiCare team, Jan 26 at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. Moxi, created by Diligent Robotics, will serve as an aid to nurses and will not have patient interaction or go into...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
