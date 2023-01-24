Chatham High Junior Raising Funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Memory of Her Father as a 'Student Visionary'

CHATHAM, NJ -- When Christina Stuart heard the news that her father had passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia she was only 11 years old. That day she made a vow to herself to get involved.

"Ever since my Dad passed away, I have known I wanted to make a change in the cancer community," Stuart said. "The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Student Visionaries of The Year Program has made this wish of mine come true."

The Chatham High junior applied to become a student visionary and chose to advocate for patient's rights through her fundraising campaign that began this month and runs through March 4.

"I chose advocacy because having policies that protect patient access to lifesaving treatment is extremely important to me," she said. "No one with this disease should have to worry about whether they can get help based on their financial situation. I would love to be the inspiration for other students to know making a change is possible."

Stuart's ultimate goal is to raise $50K in order to link her father's name to a research grant. To start, she's partnered with local businesses to run special fundraiser campaigns. And she's organizing a student-led flag football tournament for the junior class on Feb. 10, with all the proceeds going toward her campaign.

"Being a Student Visionary has helped me learn how to work with businesses, my peers, my friends and family, and most importantly my community," Stuart said. "At first my Mom was scared I was going to have too much on my plate, as junior year is filled with SATs and ACTs, college visits and more. However, I knew I wanted to make this change now."

Stuart's fundraising link: https://events.lls.org/cran/svoynorthnj23/cstuart?fbclid=PAAaaHih29EmIVG1L2h8c8vDyJ46QcmvvP_lu8dwQ3FTJVVxSk6AhnDA5M_14







