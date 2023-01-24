Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games.

The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock.

Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28.

Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game.

The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.



LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS

24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison

20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock

17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris

23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills



