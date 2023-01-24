Read full article on original website
WTKR
Princess Anne's Dozier reflects on 700th win
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Winning and Princess Anne girls basketball go hand-in-hand and the Cavaliers have Darnell Dozier to thank for that. The legendary head coach earned career win No. 700 on Friday with Princess Anne's 42-35 victory over Landstown and followed that up on Tuesday with a 76-51 triumph at First Colonial. After the latest contest, Dozier reflected on his success.
Taylor’s 20 points aren’t enough as Virginia loses third straight
The Cavaliers suffered their third straight defeat on Thursday evening, falling 90-72 on the road at Syracuse. The loss came despite Virginia eclipsing 70 points for the first time since an 84-28 win over Morgan State back on Dec. 18. The Hoos shot well all night, nailing 47.5% of their...
247Sports
Salem LB Chris Cole's stock continues to rise, talks Virginia and visits
Chris Cole's stock continues to rise. The 2024 linebacker from Salem (Va.) has seen several programs offer recently including: West Virginia, Virginia and Vanderbilt. "It feels great to be blessed to have all these opportunities," said Cole. " I just continue to try to keep getting stronger, faster and keep doing what I'm doing. It has been a little overwhelming but it's been very exciting since the process has been picking up lately. I'm just super excited for it."
WTKR
Tommy Reamon returning to sidelines as Denbigh football coach
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — Tommy Reamon's coaching days are not behind him after all. The 34-year coaching veteran will put the headset back on and pace the sidelines again in 2023 as Denbigh High School's head football coach. Reamon stepped down as Landstown's coach after 13 seasons on...
Mapping out USC's path to the NCAA Tournament: must-win games, overall targets, and more
USC’s NCAA Tournament math just became a lot more favorable after the monster win over UCLA. USC not only beat the Bruins; it beat up the first-place team in the Pac-12, winning by 13 points. That’s a hefty NET ranking changer for the Trojans, who were squarely on the bubble and are now well inside the cut line for the NCAA Tournament. They haven’t ceased to be a bubble team, but they’re close to crossing the boundary between a true bubble team and a team which is safely in the field. They do have work left, and they’re definitely not a lock, but they’re also no longer in that cluster of teams which is missing a signature win and is still fighting an uphill battle to get into the field.
Christopher Newport men's basketball to honor Richneck Elementary School
At times, things happen that show sports are merely secondary. Christopher Newport is paying tribute to one such incident that happened in its own community.
Roanoke College Maroons HS Invitational Results
In a 19-team field, the Alleghany Mountaineers boys track team finished fourth overall at the Roanoke College Maroon High School Invitational. The boys team finished with 46 points as they finished first in the 4x400 with a time of 3:43.86. North Cross walked away in first place with 83. Meanwhile, the girls team led by Kiera Lowman’s first place finish in the girls 3200, finished with 10 points and a tie for 17th out 20 teams. Christiansburg placed first with 104 points. The teams next meet will be this Saturday at Liberty University for the 2023 Bulldog Invitational. AHS Boys Results 55 Meters 10. Connor McPeek,...
