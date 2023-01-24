Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Biloxi High to hold virtual classes on Friday due to water pressure issues
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to water pressure issues at Biloxi High School, officials have announced that classes will be held virtually on Friday. The change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. High school students will log into classes virtually using Google Classroom and attendance will be taken and live instruction will be provided.
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns
Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula mayor offers updates on growth, development at state of the city
Pascagoula mayor Dr. Jay Willis is delivered a state of the city address to during a luncheon with the Pascagoula Rotary Club at Grand Magnolia Ballroom. Willis updated the public on growth and development in the Flagship City, as well as provide an update on the city government’s agenda over the next year.
WLOX
Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In the state of Mississippi, an average of 149 new cases are detected annually, according to The Mississippi State Department of Health. While the numbers are staggering, the disease is preventable.
wxxv25.com
MGCCC President Dr. Mary Graham named one of the top CEOs by Mississippi Business Journal
The accolades keep coming for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Dr. Mary Graham. She was just selected by the Mississippi Business Journals as one of this year’s top CEOs. Dr. Graham was recognized with other honorees at a special breakfast in Jackson this morning. Top CEOs in the...
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
wxxv25.com
Community gathers in Ocean Springs to donate blood
The City of Ocean Springs held a blood drive today at the city’s civic center to help replenish the blood supply. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country including several illnesses which can decrease the availability of healthy donors and winter weather, which often leads to canceling blood drives.
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
wxxv25.com
Wittman Learning Center in Long Beach raising funds for playground
Wittman Learning Center in Long Beach has only been running as a private school since August 2022, but they are growing at a rapid pace and are in need of a playground for their students. Deonne Wittman is no stranger to teaching students, having taught at Quarles Elementary School before...
WLOX
National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With support from area law enforcement, Singing River Services is starting off the new year by launching a campaign across the Coast designed to help prevent underage drinking. Rodger Bradley, an alcohol and drug prevention specialist with Singing River Services, spent Tuesday blanketing bottles sold throughout...
wxxv25.com
More bike lanes and crosswalks in the City of Biloxi
We have some good news for bicycle enthusiasts, the City of Biloxi has more bike lanes being built. Bart Luther, owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works, gets asked constantly where can people ride their bike safely. On Monday, Luther sat down with city developers to get a plan started to make more bike lanes and crosswalks in the city.
wxxv25.com
Coastal Family Health Center holds ribbon cutting for new Biloxi location
A large health center has expanded along the Coast. There was not an open parking spot in sight for Coastal Family Health Center’s ribbon cutting in East Biloxi. Several members of the Coast community gathered to see the business open their doors to the public for the first time.
wxxv25.com
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
WLOX
Emergency officials to survey damage after overnight storms, minimal damage in most areas
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency officials will be surveying the Coast Wednesday morning, assessing any damage from last night’s harsh storms. So far, we haven’t gotten many damage reports. We are sending crews to the St. Andrews/South Pointe area of Ocean Springs, where viewers tell us there may...
wxxv25.com
Investigation continues in deadly fire at William Bell Apartment Complex in Gulfport
The Gulfport Fire Department is still investigating the early Wednesday morning fire at the William Bell apartment complex. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started in the kitchen. The flames first appeared on the stove-top before engulfing the second floor, leaving six-year-old Vashun Viverette and four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey dead and six others hurt.
WLOX
Harrison County School District launches more eco-friendly cafeteria trays
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County School District recently launched a program aimed at reducing waste at lunchtime. The district’s child nutrition department has been purchasing reusable compartment trays for all of its school cafeterias. These substitute the disposable foam trays that have been used for many years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Chef named James Beard semifinalist for ‘best chef south region’
A chef from an Ocean Springs restaurant is up for a James Beard Award. Alex Perry of Vestige Restaurant is a semifinalist for ‘best chef south region.’ The nomination, which also names his wife, puts them on a list of 20 chefs up for the award. The James...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Comments / 0