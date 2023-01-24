ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

WLOX

Biloxi High to hold virtual classes on Friday due to water pressure issues

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to water pressure issues at Biloxi High School, officials have announced that classes will be held virtually on Friday. The change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. High school students will log into classes virtually using Google Classroom and attendance will be taken and live instruction will be provided.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns

Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Community gathers in Ocean Springs to donate blood

The City of Ocean Springs held a blood drive today at the city’s civic center to help replenish the blood supply. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country including several illnesses which can decrease the availability of healthy donors and winter weather, which often leads to canceling blood drives.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Darwell's Happiness Cafe

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Wittman Learning Center in Long Beach raising funds for playground

Wittman Learning Center in Long Beach has only been running as a private school since August 2022, but they are growing at a rapid pace and are in need of a playground for their students. Deonne Wittman is no stranger to teaching students, having taught at Quarles Elementary School before...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

More bike lanes and crosswalks in the City of Biloxi

We have some good news for bicycle enthusiasts, the City of Biloxi has more bike lanes being built. Bart Luther, owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works, gets asked constantly where can people ride their bike safely. On Monday, Luther sat down with city developers to get a plan started to make more bike lanes and crosswalks in the city.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire

New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Investigation continues in deadly fire at William Bell Apartment Complex in Gulfport

The Gulfport Fire Department is still investigating the early Wednesday morning fire at the William Bell apartment complex. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started in the kitchen. The flames first appeared on the stove-top before engulfing the second floor, leaving six-year-old Vashun Viverette and four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey dead and six others hurt.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Harrison County School District launches more eco-friendly cafeteria trays

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County School District recently launched a program aimed at reducing waste at lunchtime. The district’s child nutrition department has been purchasing reusable compartment trays for all of its school cafeterias. These substitute the disposable foam trays that have been used for many years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

