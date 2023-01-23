Read full article on original website
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
thesource.com
The YSL Case: Young Thug Co-Defendant Injured In Scuffle With Fulton Co. Deputy
According to a report from Atlanta CBS affiliate WSB-TV, YSL co-defendant Lil Rod aka Rodalius Ryan’s lawyer, Angela D’Williams, alleges that Ryan was injured following an assault by a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy. Speaking to WSB-TV on Monday (January 23), Ryan’s attorney alleges that Deputy Kandakai Morris...
Hall County man accused of dousing hostage in gasoline, threatening to set her on fire indicted
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was indicted after law enforcement officials said he took a woman hostage, poured gasoline all over the building they were in and threatened to set it on fire. In July 2022, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Randy Berry took...
Ex-Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
An attorney representing a former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the FBI task force shooting of Jimmy Atc...
Woman charged after officials say she defrauded insurance provider, filed 20 false claims
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today. King said between Nov. 2016 and March 2020, Kesha Petty, 42, submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer.
Suspected burglar claims she was ‘given’ the Newnan house police say she broke into
NEWNAN, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she told police the house that she broke into was given to her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday, around noon, Newnan police were called to a burglary in process on Camden Road. The...
The Citizen Online
Douglasville woman jailed for firing pistol toward people on porch
A Douglasville woman is now in custody at the Fayette County Jail after allegedly firing a gun at several people last month in an altercation in the northern end of the county. Keshawn Milledge, 25, was arrested Jan. 19 on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of theft...
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center...
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL Co-Founder Mondo Claims D.A. Fani Willis Used To Be His Lawyer
YSL co-founder Mondo reveals Fani Willis previously represented him in court before taking on the job of District Attorney. YSL Mondo unveiled some interesting details pertaining to District Attorney Fani Willis prior to launching a RICO case against Young Thug and his co-defendants. During a recent interview with the Ugly...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery
The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
Police: Man ran for help before being killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb
A man was killed and another was arrested Monday after a shooting outside a restaurant at a busy shopping center in Cobb County, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
Marietta police officers suspended after fellow officer accused him of making ‘racist remarks’
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Marietta police officer was suspended following an investigation into claims that he made racist remarks toward black officers. Marietta Police Chief Ferrell said the department launched an Internal Affairs investigation into Major Patrick Bonito after two officers filed a complaint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Victim shot by man he found sitting in his vehicle, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search is on for a gunman who reportedly shot a man after breaking into his vehicle. Police say this all happened just before midnight as the gunman was sitting inside the victim’s car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.
( CNN ) - Protests erupted in Atlanta on Saturday after the death of an activist shot by police earlier this week. The activist's mother said she feels outraged and helpless.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man who yelled racial slurs at FedEx driver not charged or cited, lawyer responds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The law firm representing a FedEx employee who was discriminated against while completing a delivery in Douglas County has responded to the investigation. While we are deeply disappointed by the Sheriff’s decision not to cite or charge Mr. Bragg, we are not surprised....
FOX Carolina
13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Deshon DuBose. It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the...
YAHOO!
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
Atlanta protest over police killing of activist turns violent
The protest follows the death of an environmental activist earlier this week. Authorities said the 26-year-old activist shot a state trooper. Activists have questioned officials' version of events.
CNN guest who defended Atlanta's violent protests promoted GoFundMe for alleged cop shooter
Freelance journalist David Peisner, who criticized using the word “violent” to describe Antifa on CNN, was found to have supported a GoFundMe page for a state trooper shooter.
