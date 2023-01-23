ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

hotnewhiphop.com

YSL Co-Founder Mondo Claims D.A. Fani Willis Used To Be His Lawyer

YSL co-founder Mondo reveals Fani Willis previously represented him in court before taking on the job of District Attorney. YSL Mondo unveiled some interesting details pertaining to District Attorney Fani Willis prior to launching a RICO case against Young Thug and his co-defendants. During a recent interview with the Ugly...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery

The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Victim shot by man he found sitting in his vehicle, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search is on for a gunman who reportedly shot a man after breaking into his vehicle. Police say this all happened just before midnight as the gunman was sitting inside the victim’s car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Deshon DuBose. It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the...
ATLANTA, GA

