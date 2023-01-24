ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Asia Media

In memoriam: Peggy Hickey, 61, choreographer for Broadway, film and television

Peggy Hickey, an adjunct professor in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and an established choreographer and director whose work on Broadway was most recently seen in “Anastasia” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” died Jan. 22 at her home in Burbank, California, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 61.
BURBANK, CA
Asia Media

Tickets for CAP UCLA spring programs go on sale Jan. 26

The spring 2023 calendar for UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance will bring live musical performances and multidisciplinary collaborations to the stages of UCLA’s Royce Hall and Freud Playhouse, and The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Among the season highlights is the return of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy