Here is the List of European Crowdfunding Platforms Approved Under ECSPR
In November 2021, pan-European crowdfunding rules became actionable after approval by the European Union in 2020. Under the new rules, or European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation (ECSPR), a platform may raise up to €5 million from investors in all member states. This opens up investment crowdfunding to over 300 million EU citizens. The industry has heralded the new rules as a transformative event – a change in policy that took around 9 years of advocacy from industry insiders. At the same time, ECSPR is foundational to the concept of European monetary union – the ability for goods and capital to flow seamlessly across the EU.
Pismo, Sumsub to Offer Identity Verification in Banking Transactions
Managing compliance risks can feel intimidating, “especially because identity crime and fraud attempts jumped by 36% in 2021 relative to 2020,” according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. As global regulations and accessibility increase, so do compliance risks. To ensure secure operations and offer a swift onboarding experience...
Here is the Industry Guidance Issued by NYDFS for Virtual Assets
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has issued updated guidance for firms engaged in the crypt or “virtual asset” sector. NYDFS created a path for regulating digital asset firms fairly early on in the emergence of crypto. The announcement issued yesterday aims to provide guidance that protects consumers in the case of insolvency.
Digital Assets Market Makes Remarkable Rebound, Metaverse, Smart Contract Sectors Performing Well: Coinmetrics Report
In a report titled, Monitoring the Currents of the Crypto Market, Matías Andrade and Kyle Waters from Coinmetrics noted that the digital asset market is “experiencing a surge in activity as we kick off the new year. The update from Coinmetrics points out that Bitcoin is “up 36%...
Fintech DailyPay Announces $260M in New Funding
DailyPay has announced it has secured $260 million of capital to fuel growth domestically, expand internationally and further invest in product innovation. DailyPay is a Fintech that enables employees to access their earnings in real-time. The funding is “divided between revolving credit facility capacity provided by Barclays and Angelo Gordon,...
Digital Asset Exchange Luno Cuts 35% of Staff, Citing Tough Market Conditions
Digital asset exchange Luno will reportedly be cutting 35% of Its staff. Luno’s management stated that the upcoming job cuts will impact company workers in all supported regions. Luno is part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG) and reports having over ten million customers globally. Luno further noted that...
Germany: Robo-Advisor Ginman Looks to Expand into Digital Assets
Ginman, a Germany-based Robo-advisor, is looking to expand into digital assets, according to a note from the firm. Ginman historically has focused on equities – more specifically, ETFs or exchange-traded funds. As it seeks to add digital assets as an investment option, Ginman has added Markus Pertlwieser to its...
France: AMF Comments on Investment Crowdfunding – “An Investment of Conviction”
The French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has posted a comment on its website commenting on investment crowdfunding. The AMF notes to change to online capital formation under EU harmonized rules or European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation (ECSPR). The AMF explains:. Crowdfunding: a regime undergoing transition. Crowdfunding, initially...
Fintech Firm Ascendant Announces Business Investment from Battery Ventures
Ascendant, an international provider of cross-border business payment solutions and a financial technology company, announced that Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has agreed “to make a significant investment in the company.”. Once closed, the new investment will “make Battery Ventures the primary investor and enable Ascendant to...
Injective Introduces $150M Ecosystem Initiative with Support from Pantera Capital, Jump Crypto, Others
Injective, a blockchain specifically designed for building financial applications, announced a new $150 million ecosystem initiative “to further accelerate the adoption of interoperable infrastructure and DeFi.”. Injective claims it is the first fully decentralized smart contracts platform “optimized for building finance applications.” Injective was “created using the Cosmos SDK...
House Financial Services Committee Chair Announces Committee Staff, Plans to Pursue Innovation in Financial Services as Well as Robust Oversight
Congressman Patrick McHenry, the Chairman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, has announced the Committee staff for the 118th Congress. McHenry recently posted his newly formed subcommittees as well as each subcommittee Chair. The Congressman aims to shift the direction of legislation emanating out of the committee to be more supportive of Fintech innovation and capital formation while holding regulators accountable in pursuing their responsibilities. The Committee’s previous incarnation, under the control of Democrats, was more focused on consumer protection and social agendas. While these topics have importance, addressing issues of financial innovation took a back seat in regard to legislation. The Fintech industry, including blockchain advocates and online capital formation, is anticipating more support for innovation.
tado°, a European Firm Focused on Intelligent Home Climate Management, Secures €43M
Tado°, the European firm focused on intelligent home climate management, announces the completion of a new funding round of EUR 43 million and its plans to become profitable in 2023. In this investment round Trill Impact Ventures, Bayern Kapital, Kiko Ventures, and Swisscanto join as new investors. Since its...
CrowdProperty Announces “Enhanced Rates of Return” for Investors
CrowdProperty says it has recently undertaken a review of the rates of return offered on their first-charge secured property development projects as part of CrowdProperty’s ongoing commitment to platform investors. Following the review, CrowdProperty has boosted rates of returns for new projects launched on the platform as of today.
London-based Emperia Announces $10M Series-A Funding
London-based Emperia has raised $10 million. Concept Ventures are pleased to share that Concept portfolio company Emperia has raised a $10 million Series A investment round “led by Base10 Partners, joined by Concept Ventures, Daphni, Sony Ventures, Background Capital, Bliss Growth & Stanford Capital Partners to help equip luxury brands worldwide with unique virtual spaces & experiences for their customers.”
The UK Government Holds Equity Ownership in 515 Companies Backed by the Future Fund: British Business Bank
The UK government created the Future Fund to provide access to capital to early-stage firms which were most likely unable to access debt capital during the COVID-19 health crisis. The fear was that a generation of innovative young firms would disappear as markets contracted and risk capital dried up. Launched in May 2020, the program ended in January 2021.
Binance Pay Partners with DT One to Enable Crypto Mobile Top-Up Service
Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment service powered by Binance, announced its partnership with DT One, a B2B micropayments platform. DT One is powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, and gift cards. This partnership will “enable more than 90 million Binance users to top up their mobile...
ICE Introduces Digital Trade Documents to Digitize Paper-Based Post-Trade Processes
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced the launch of ICE Digital Trade Documents (ICE DTD) for the energy industry, a configurable solution “digitizing post-trade and shipping processes for physically delivered commodities including oil, gas and petrochemicals.”. The launch follows “a...
Airwallex Expands into Lithuania
Payments and infrastructure Fintech Airwallex is expanding into Lithuania, according to a note from the firm. Airwallex currently operates in 19 locations around the world, including a presence in Asia Pacific, Europe, the UK and North America. Airwallex employes approximately 1200 individuals. After its last funding round, Airwallex was valued at $5.5 billion. Last year, Airwallex processed almost $50 billion in transactions.
Girts Straujums: CEO at UK’s WeavePay Says Fintech Platforms Are Still Not Addressing All Customer Needs
We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.
Regtech: Citco Group of Companies Selects Fenergo’s Platform for Onboarding, KYC
The Citco group of companies has moved to streamline the client onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes after agreeing to a deal with digital transformation business, Fenergo, “to integrate its client lifecycle management (CLM) platform across Citco.”. Citco, which claims to be one of the world’s largest Asset...
