Missoula native Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games gold medal in ski knuckle huck

montanasports.com
'I'm going to beat it': Community support aids Lady Griz Hall of Famer Skyla Sisco in cancer battle
MISSOULA — It's hard to talk about the history of the Montana Lady Griz program without Skyla Sisco being one of the first names mentioned. The Malta native was one of many Montana born-and-bred athletes recruited by Robin Selvig to play for the Lady Griz, and fans remember Sisco as the fiercely competitive, scrappy point guard for UM in the mid-1990s who helped lead the program to four NCAA tournaments as she became the first four-time All-Big Sky player in team history.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
montanarightnow.com
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week
MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
406mtsports.com
Second-generation success: Scott Anderson elevating No. 2 Missoula Loyola with former stars on bench, their kids on court
MISSOULA — It sure had to feel like déjà vu for Loyola Sacred Heart basketball coach Scott Anderson as sophomores Ethan Stack and Jack Clevenger combined to score nine of the team’s first 13 points against rival Florence on Wednesday at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center.
406mtsports.com
Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator
MISSOULA – On Monday afternoon, the University of Montana announced the departure of two longtime Grizzly football coaches. One was defensive line coach Barry Sacks, who decided to call it quits after a 42-year coaching career. Perhaps more notably, the other was defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer, stepping down for personal reasons unrelated to football.
Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
Biggest country show ever set for Missoula’s Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Prepare for impeccable harmonies to bounce off the walls of the Blackfoot River Canyon this summer, when one of the biggest country music acts to ever play at Missoula's favorite concert venue take the stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Logjam Presents announced Wednesday morning that Grammy Award-winning act Little Big...
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital girls bounce back against Sentinel thanks to Kathryn Emmert's clutch shot
HELENA — Staring down a two-game losing streak, the Capital Bruins needed a win, and facing a one-point deficit with less than two minutes to play against Missoula Sentinel, they needed to make a shot. With 1:36 to go, Kathryn Emmert answered the bell, connecting on a corner 3-pointer...
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
mtpr.org
How toxic are the grounds of a former pulp mill along the Clark Fork River?
On a cold afternoon in mid-November, former Smurfit-Stone pulp mill employee Larry Weeks pointed across the now- toxic waste site where he used to work. “See, there used to be buildings over here. All this was big buildings. Matter of fact, there was a digester that was like 280 feet tall,” Weeks said as he guided about two-dozen scientists, residents and federal environmental officials across the Superfund site, which sprawls across 3,200 acres of historic floodplain 11 miles northwest of Missoula.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
NBCMontana
Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
Missoula Denny’s suddenly closes its doors
The Denny's on Brooks Street in Missoula suddenly closed over the weekend after 26 years of serving customers.
Sunday night fatal crash reported on US Highway 93 near Lolo
The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident happened Sunday evening on Highway 93 just north of Lolo.
Man Punches Pregnant Woman in the Stomach at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:11 a.m. on January 23, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer received a notification from the dispatch center regarding an assault that had just occurred at the Johnson Street warming shelter. The initial report indicated that an adult male had assaulted a pregnant female by punching her and possibly strangled her.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula Police arrest one in predawn raid
Missoula Police officers arrested one person after a lengthy predawn standoff around a camper van on Hawthorn Street Tuesday. The incident started about 2:30 a.m., according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Whitney Bennett. She said an 18-year-old male suspected of "a violent offense involving a weapon" was reported on the 1100 block of West Broadway. The suspect fled on foot and barricaded himself in the camper.
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
