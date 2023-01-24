Missoula native Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games gold medal in ski knuckle huck

MISSOULA — It's hard to talk about the history of the Montana Lady Griz program without Skyla Sisco being one of the first names mentioned. The Malta native was one of many Montana born-and-bred athletes recruited by Robin Selvig to play for the Lady Griz, and fans remember Sisco as the fiercely competitive, scrappy point guard for UM in the mid-1990s who helped lead the program to four NCAA tournaments as she became the first four-time All-Big Sky player in team history.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO