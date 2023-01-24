ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once a flower girl and ring bearer at the same wedding, Omaha couple later ties the knot

By Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald
 3 days ago
omahamagazine.com

”We Get Laughs” V. Mertz Owner Jill Panzer’s Love of Cribbage

What does V. Mertz owner Jill Panzer do when she needs a break from running one of the premier fine dining restaurants in Omaha?. When life ‘calls muggins,’ Panzer plays cribbage. Panzer started playing the card game as a freshman in college. She took a job working in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The mother of Ryan Larsen is petitioning to have her son presumed dead in what may be an attempt to go after the school district. The 11-year-old boy disappeared on May 17, 2021, after leaving La Vista West Elementary School. Tammi Larsen filed a petition on Jan. 10 in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead because of the care he needed as a child with autism.
LA VISTA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omahan recovering after blind date assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Four Omaha chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

Four Omaha chefs have been nominated as semifinalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world. David Utterback of Yoshitomo and Paul and Jessica Urban of Block 16 were nominated in the "Best Chef: Midwest" category, which includes Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The awards are given to chefs who "set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community."
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Pets and protection orders: Experts say animals keep people in abusive relationships

OMAHA, Neb. — Pets can command our lives. They can even be a power dynamic in our relationships, according to a gender-based violence expert with the Women's Fund of Omaha. Freedom from Violence program manager Nick Zadina and other advocates have tried to add pets to domestic abuse protection orders through legislation in Nebraska. It would allow police to arrest abusers who threaten animals they share with a domestic partner.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Crash into turning vehicle kills 68-year-old Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 68-year-old man died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha. Police said Clarence Hadley of Omaha, driving a 2015 Ford Escape, was attempting a left turn at 38th and Cuming streets at 3:23 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2005 Infiniti G35X driven by a 20-year-old Omaha man.
