Once a flower girl and ring bearer at the same wedding, Omaha couple later ties the knot

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
KETV.com
'That's when I got the worst feeling': Omaha woman shares personal story of abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — Proposals to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska send the legislature into gridlock. With tempers running short, opponents extended debate even though they likely lack the votes to stop the legislation from moving forward. They'll resume their attempt again in the morning to derail LB626, the bill...
omahamagazine.com
”We Get Laughs” V. Mertz Owner Jill Panzer’s Love of Cribbage
What does V. Mertz owner Jill Panzer do when she needs a break from running one of the premier fine dining restaurants in Omaha?. When life ‘calls muggins,’ Panzer plays cribbage. Panzer started playing the card game as a freshman in college. She took a job working in...
From superheroes to craft shows stay busy with these Omaha area events
Whether you like superheroes, movies, music, air and space travel or craft shows, Omaha and surrounding areas has you covered with local events happening this weekend.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s 402 Creamery sells out of Runza-themed ice cream flavor in minutes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It didn’t take long for 402 Creamery to sell out of its new Runza-themed ice cream flavor. The Lincoln ice cream shop partnered with Runza to release a chili and cinnamon roll-flavored ice cream on Thursday. Customers lined up around the block at 402...
KETV.com
Mother of Ryan Larsen, missing boy from La Vista, files petition to have him declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Ryan Larsen, theLa Vista boy who went missing in May 2021, filed a petition to have Larsen declared dead. In court filings obtained by KETV NewsWatch 7, Tammi Larsen lists the date of her son's death as May 17 — the day he walked out of La Vista West Elementary School.
WOWT
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
WOWT
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The mother of Ryan Larsen is petitioning to have her son presumed dead in what may be an attempt to go after the school district. The 11-year-old boy disappeared on May 17, 2021, after leaving La Vista West Elementary School. Tammi Larsen filed a petition on Jan. 10 in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead because of the care he needed as a child with autism.
klkntv.com
Impersonator Joseph Hall goes full Elvis on Channel 8’s ‘Midday’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s own Joseph Hall, a renowned Elvis impersonator, stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Tuesday to promote an upcoming show. Hall is performing on Feb. 4 for “Viva Lied Vegas,” a fundraiser at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The doors...
News Channel Nebraska
Omahan recovering after blind date assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
doniphanherald.com
Four Omaha chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists
Four Omaha chefs have been nominated as semifinalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world. David Utterback of Yoshitomo and Paul and Jessica Urban of Block 16 were nominated in the "Best Chef: Midwest" category, which includes Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The awards are given to chefs who "set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community."
KCCI.com
Teen in custody: Omaha police allege he tried to light women, infant on fire
An Omaha teenager faces three charges of felony attempted assault. He allegedly tried to light people on fire at Westroads Mall. We're learning more about the boy’s history. He’s being tried in juvenile court, so KETV NewsWatch 7 is not identifying him. Omaha police said a woman walking...
WOWT
Omaha to demolish abandoned homes
Council Bluffs building older than Civil War turned into apartments
The Cohen Building has was a long-time retail spot in Council Bluffs and most recently was home to the EQ School of Hair Design, before it relocated. It since became SOHO Hair Academy.
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Baby boy among 6 recent Douglas County deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
KETV.com
Pets and protection orders: Experts say animals keep people in abusive relationships
OMAHA, Neb. — Pets can command our lives. They can even be a power dynamic in our relationships, according to a gender-based violence expert with the Women's Fund of Omaha. Freedom from Violence program manager Nick Zadina and other advocates have tried to add pets to domestic abuse protection orders through legislation in Nebraska. It would allow police to arrest abusers who threaten animals they share with a domestic partner.
doniphanherald.com
Former Omaha Westside state champion golfer Kaitlyn Hanna enjoying new hobby: "TeeArt"
OMAHA -- Glue first, then the tee. Over and over, in thousands of drilled holes, Kaitlyn Hanna creates one-of-a-kind artwork using golf tees. Her first creation, a large W, hangs in the indoor practice facility at Omaha Westside, from which the Iowa freshman golfer graduated. “It started with the Swede...
1011now.com
Lincoln creamery churning out ‘Runza’ ice cream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a flavor that’s been all over social media feeds dubbed the ‘Runza Ice Cream’, created right here in Lincoln at 402 Creamery. It takes a Nebraska winter staple, chili and cinnamon rolls, and turned it into a frozen treat that has people divided.
WOWT
Crash into turning vehicle kills 68-year-old Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 68-year-old man died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha. Police said Clarence Hadley of Omaha, driving a 2015 Ford Escape, was attempting a left turn at 38th and Cuming streets at 3:23 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2005 Infiniti G35X driven by a 20-year-old Omaha man.
Six hospitalized after Wednesday night fire in Omaha
Six people were taken to the hospital including four kids after a fire just north of 24th and Farnam on Wednesday.
