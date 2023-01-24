Once a flower girl and ring bearer at the same wedding, Omaha couple later ties the knot

Four Omaha chefs have been nominated as semifinalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world. David Utterback of Yoshitomo and Paul and Jessica Urban of Block 16 were nominated in the "Best Chef: Midwest" category, which includes Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The awards are given to chefs who "set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community."

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO