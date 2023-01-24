Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Woman poses as child for days at NJ school
NEW JERSEY - A woman has been arrested after posting as a teen to enroll at New Brunswick High School in central New Jersey. She attended classes for several days until the ruse was uncovered. The incident was announced by the New Brunswick Police Department. Police say a woman identified...
fox29.com
Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount
PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
fox29.com
Man accused of boarding Pennsylvania school bus, inappropriately touching female student
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Chester County are searching for a man who they say briefly boarded a school bus Thursday morning and inappropriately touched a female student. In a letter to families, Coatesville Area School District Interim Superintendent Richard F. Dunlap Jr. said the unknown man got on the bus around 6:45 a.m. at 6th and Chestnut streets.
fox29.com
Philadelphia School District launches pilot program that teaches students different trades
PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia is touting a new pilot program that teaches students different trades and puts them on the fast track to a full time apprenticeship. The Construction Trades Initiative is a four-month program that meets once a week and teaches students trade basics, financial literacy...
fox29.com
‘Trauma affects us all’: Stakeholders, Philly Police Commissioner discuss gun violence and resources
SPRING GARDEN - Nearly every day, lives are cut short and families are shattered by gun violence in Philadelphia. In 2022, more than 500 Philadelphians died because of guns and nearly 1,800 were victims of shootings. City leaders came together Thursday night to tackle the crisis and the overall message...
fox29.com
Son of top Philadelphia police union official charged with possessing a stolen gun
PHILADELPHIA - A top official with the powerful police officers union, the Fraternal Order of Police, say he supports his son who FOX 29 has learned is under arrest for carrying a firearm without a license - a weapon police say was stolen out of a southern state,. It was...
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
fox29.com
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
Lawncrest talks illegal parking, police manpower
Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, and community relations officer Mark Mroz spoke about crime and related issues at last week’s meeting of the Lawncrest Community Association. Mroz and two members differed sharply at one point, with the members demanding action on illegal parking and the...
Vatican honors Philadelphia shrine with status as a basilica
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia learned this week the Vatican announced that it was giving a shrine in the city’s Germantown section — that has served as a focal site of prayer and pilgrimage for countless Catholics here and around the country — a new title. It will now be known as the Basilica...
Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men
PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
As number of Philly car-thefts grow, police say they recover at least half as they look for solutions
PHILADELPHIA - More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia in only the first 22 days of 2023 and there are a lot of questions being asked regarding why it's happening. Robert Seltner says the 2014 Chrysler van they had just paid off was a lifeline for getting his daughter and five grandchildren around. But, two weeks ago, while leaving it running in Fishtown for minutes, someone jumped in and drove off.
fox29.com
Philadelphia teen who saved friend's life after shooting gets surprised with NFC Championship tickets
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teen who was awarded the highest JROTC honor for bravery after saving a friend's life will now have a chance to see his favorite football team play at Lincoln Financial Field. Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor, a student at the Philadelphia Military Academy, was honored earlier...
fox29.com
Man convicted in 2019 shooting death of ex-wife inside Delaware County Wawa
RADNOR TWP, Pa. - A Delaware County man has been convicted of shooting his ex-wife to death inside a Wawa during a custody exchange of their child in 2019. Brian Kennedy killed Stephanie Miller with an assault style weapon inside the store on Sugartown Road in Radnor Township, according to authorities.
billypenn.com
North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward
Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
WINKNEWS.com
After bomb threat, flight from Florida to Philadelphia to finally depart
PHILADELPHIA (CBS Philadelphia) A Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia from Florida will finally take off Wednesday morning, hours after a bomb threat. Frontier flight 2346 was supposed to leave Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday evening. But investigators say a passenger on board said he had a bomb in his...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
fox29.com
Upper Darby Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - The mayor of Upper Darby was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the county, according to city officials. The mayor's office released a statement about the incident, saying:. "Last evening, Mayor Barbarann Keffer was involved in a traffic incident and plans to cooperate...
Flags Will Fly At Half Staff For Iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has ordered all United States flags in the City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to be displayed at half-staff all of this week in memory of famed Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat. It’s a very well-deserved honor. I truly believe that there are many who do not...
