fox29.com

Woman poses as child for days at NJ school

NEW JERSEY - A woman has been arrested after posting as a teen to enroll at New Brunswick High School in central New Jersey. She attended classes for several days until the ruse was uncovered. The incident was announced by the New Brunswick Police Department. Police say a woman identified...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
fox29.com

Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount

PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Lawncrest talks illegal parking, police manpower

Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, and community relations officer Mark Mroz spoke about crime and related issues at last week’s meeting of the Lawncrest Community Association. Mroz and two members differed sharply at one point, with the members demanding action on illegal parking and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men

PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

As number of Philly car-thefts grow, police say they recover at least half as they look for solutions

PHILADELPHIA - More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia in only the first 22 days of 2023 and there are a lot of questions being asked regarding why it's happening. Robert Seltner says the 2014 Chrysler van they had just paid off was a lifeline for getting his daughter and five grandchildren around. But, two weeks ago, while leaving it running in Fishtown for minutes, someone jumped in and drove off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward

Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WINKNEWS.com

After bomb threat, flight from Florida to Philadelphia to finally depart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS Philadelphia) A Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia from Florida will finally take off Wednesday morning, hours after a bomb threat. Frontier flight 2346 was supposed to leave Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday evening. But investigators say a passenger on board said he had a bomb in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk

Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
CHESTER, PA
fox29.com

Upper Darby Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - The mayor of Upper Darby was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the county, according to city officials. The mayor's office released a statement about the incident, saying:. "Last evening, Mayor Barbarann Keffer was involved in a traffic incident and plans to cooperate...
UPPER DARBY, PA

