Ohio State women's basketball loses their first game this season

 3 days ago
Students get in for free with a BuckID to all women’s basketball games. | Photo by @OhioStateWBB

After a fiery 19-0 start to the season and a No. 2 ranking (the highest in program history ), Ohio State women’s basketball fell to No. 10 Iowa 83-72 last night.

The Buckeyes, who played in front of a
sold out crowd , trailed the Hawkeyes for the entire second half. Efforts from Cotie McMahon and Taylor Thierry kept the game close, with 21 and 20 points respectively.

Ohio State has been without senior guard Jacy Sheldon , who was an AP All-American Honorable Mention last year, for the majority of the season. Head coach Kevin McGuff said she’s getting closer to returning , which will even further propel OSU’s offense as Jacy was averaging 16 points per game before her lower-leg injury.

The Buckeyes will hit the road to face Indiana before returning home to host Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 29
. Make it another sellout + get tickets .

