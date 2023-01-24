EDMOND, Okla. — One woman is dead and a man is in custody after a welfare check turned into a standoff Wednesday morning at an Edmond home. Around 7 a.m., police responded to a welfare check request at a home near Santa Fe Avenue and Castle Rock, which is between Edmond and Danforth roads. A suspect in the home did not come out, prompting an hourslong standoff.

