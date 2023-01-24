ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Missing 2-year-old Clinton boy found thanks to thermal technology

CLINTON, Okla. — Authorities in western Oklahoma used thermal technology last weekend to find a toddler who went missing from his Clinton home. On Jan. 21, a 2-year-old boy named Levi disappeared from his home, sending his family into a frenzy looking for him. Get the latest news stories...
CLINTON, OK
KOCO

Suspect posted social media videos after allegedly killing wife, police say

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department released new details Thursday on a homicide that took place in a home one day earlier. Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said multiple people from Florida called 911 to tell authorities their relative posted a video on social media, saying he killed his wife. They said the man was allegedly planning to kill more people.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
ENID, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dead, man in custody after standoff at Edmond home, police say

EDMOND, Okla. — One woman is dead and a man is in custody after a welfare check turned into a standoff Wednesday morning at an Edmond home. Around 7 a.m., police responded to a welfare check request at a home near Santa Fe Avenue and Castle Rock, which is between Edmond and Danforth roads. A suspect in the home did not come out, prompting an hourslong standoff.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy