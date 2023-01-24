Read full article on original website
KOCO
Missing 2-year-old Clinton boy found thanks to thermal technology
CLINTON, Okla. — Authorities in western Oklahoma used thermal technology last weekend to find a toddler who went missing from his Clinton home. On Jan. 21, a 2-year-old boy named Levi disappeared from his home, sending his family into a frenzy looking for him. Get the latest news stories...
okcfox.com
Edmond Police: Man arrested after he shoots wife, posts about it on social media
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after police say he shot his wife and posted a video admitting to the murder on social media. Edmond Police engaged in a standoff with Bernard Tyrone Caldwell, 39, early Wednesday morning after dispatchers received a call from concerned relatives in Florida.
okcfox.com
Logan County deputies find body on Wednesday, identity remains unknown
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office said the body of a male was found Wednesday in the area of Camp Drive and Santa Fe Road. Positive identification was unable to be made at the scene, and the body was brought to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification.
KOCO
Suspect posted social media videos after allegedly killing wife, police say
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department released new details Thursday on a homicide that took place in a home one day earlier. Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said multiple people from Florida called 911 to tell authorities their relative posted a video on social media, saying he killed his wife. They said the man was allegedly planning to kill more people.
Edmond Police: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation
Edmond Police initially told KFOR an out-of-state caller claimed a man in Edmond was threatening to kill his family, then himself, so officials conducted a welfare check at the man's home near Santa Fe and Second.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man killed in early morning pursuit with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was killed after crashing into the side of a building during a pursuit with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol early Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers tried to make a traffic stop of a pick-up truck on I-35 near Northeast 23rd just before 2 a.m.
okcfox.com
Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: 4 arrested, 1 at large following officer-involved shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting on Monday. According to the police report, officers working undercover spotted a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 6600 block of NW 10th St. that had been taken in a carjacking. Police say there...
Gang members, associates convicted in drug-trafficking scheme
A multi-year investigation that targeted gang members and their associates for drug-trafficking activities has led to 60 convictions.
okcfox.com
CAIR-OK files lawsuit against OKCPD over alleged treatment of Muslim-American man
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-OK) filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Police Department on behalf of a Muslim-American man. The lawsuit alleges police have targeted Saadiq Long based solely on his name being included on a federal...
Mother, Teenage Son Arrested After Drive-By Shooting On Classmates, Police Say
A mother and her 16-year-old son are behind bars after police say the teen opened fire on three classmate while his mother was driving him last week. The arrested juvenile is a student at John Marshal High School, according the Oklahoma City Police. He's accused of instigating the school bus...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
Man Found Guilty Of Beating Woman At Oklahoma City Hospital
An Oklahoma City man is found guilty of attacking his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking garage last March. Robert Harrison beat and shot the victim nine times and then left the scene before being caught. Harrison faces up to life in prison for carjacking and kidnapping charges. He scheduled in...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in armed robbery of Elite Cannabis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a dispensary robbery. Police said Elite Cannabis at 4491 NW 50th Street was robbed on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the two people seen on this page robbed the business at gunpoint. Police said the robbers got away...
KOCO
Woman dead, man in custody after standoff at Edmond home, police say
EDMOND, Okla. — One woman is dead and a man is in custody after a welfare check turned into a standoff Wednesday morning at an Edmond home. Around 7 a.m., police responded to a welfare check request at a home near Santa Fe Avenue and Castle Rock, which is between Edmond and Danforth roads. A suspect in the home did not come out, prompting an hourslong standoff.
KOCO
Officials announce dozens of convictions in drug ring operated out of Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced dozens of convictions in a massive drug ring that was being operated out of Oklahoma prisons. Prosecutors said they’ve gotten 60 convictions so far. Sixty Southside Locos gang members and their associates have been convicted as part of the huge drug trafficking operation.
okcfox.com
Union City police bust man who allegedly had over 160 pounds of marijuana in his car
UNION CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after police said he had over 160 pounds of marijuana in his car. Kae Saetern, 39, was arrested on Tuesday after Union City pulled him over on US 81 near SW 44th for a traffic violation. While officers were speaking to...
okcfox.com
Have you seen him? Logan County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teenager
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager. The sheriff's office said 14-year-old Erin Kisor ran away from the Peppers Ranch Foster Care Community on Monday night. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. If you know where...
Medical marijuana could lose “billions.” Here’s why
A traffic stop led Union City police to a SUV filled with illegal weed on Tuesday.
