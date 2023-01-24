Read full article on original website
Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks to Nullify Ordinances Otero County Absent from Filing
New Mexico Attorney General Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks Court Order to Nullifying Abortion Ordinances, noticeably absent in the filing was the city of Alamogordo and Otero County.
New Mexico lawmakers propose bill to chemically castrate pedophiles as parole condition
A bill in New Mexico would require certain convicted sex offenders to undergo chemical castration as a condition of their parole
New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks
(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
New Mexico governor vows bipartisan effort to fight crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vowed Wednesday to work with state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to address New Mexico’s crime problems, a situation she described as untenable. The state’s largest city has had back-to-back years of record homicides and some residents...
New Mexico chief justice urges caution with bail law reform
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top judicial official urged state legislators Tuesday to be cautious and remember the principle of innocence until proven guilty as they consider toughening the state’s bail laws in response to violent crime. Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon delivered...
ValueWalk
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
New Mexicans may soon get some extra money if a new proposal from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approved. Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to give up to $1,500 in a new one-time tax rebate from New Mexico to about 875,000 taxpayers . New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico: Who...
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate
The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S....
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico Medicaid director departing role
New Mexico Medicaid Director Nicole Comeaux is leaving her role, the Albuquerque Journal reported Jan. 24. Ms. Comeaux has served as the program's director since 2019, according to the report. She helped lead the effort to move to a revamped Medicaid program called Turquoise Care, which is set to begin in 2024.
