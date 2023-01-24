ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

The Center Square

New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks

(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
Buffalo's Fire

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate

The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S....
beckerspayer.com

New Mexico Medicaid director departing role

New Mexico Medicaid Director Nicole Comeaux is leaving her role, the Albuquerque Journal reported Jan. 24. Ms. Comeaux has served as the program's director since 2019, according to the report. She helped lead the effort to move to a revamped Medicaid program called Turquoise Care, which is set to begin in 2024.
