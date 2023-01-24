Packers-Aaron Rodgers trade ‘a very real scenario’ | Jets a good fit? What would it cost?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Bill Parcells: Giants had great year but need to address 1 major issue
Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells evaluated the state of all 32 NFL franchises in an article for The 33rd Team. Here’s what he had to say about Big Blue:. I thought they had a great year. They have some decisions to make with their quarterback, Daniel Jones, and their running back, Saquon Barkley. They’ll try to hold onto those guys and build from there. But the one thing I’ll say about the Giants on the negative side is they haven’t beaten the heavyweights in their division. They lost to Dallas twice, and they lost to Philadelphia three times. So, they’ve got to get a better foothold in their own division if they expect improvement next year.
Column: Six Degrees of Wilks connects dots of NFL racism
The Six Degrees of Steve Wilks is a quick and easy way to connect the dots of racism in the hiring of NFL head coaches
Chiefs’ Mahomes expected to play in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs will have their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Giants draft bust explains controversial tweet linked to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Eli Apple got into some trash talking Monday night. That’s not unusual for the cornerback, who had won a divisional round game with the Cincinnati Bengals the day before. But while trying to mock Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Apple quoted a tweet and wrote “Cancun on 3″ with the hands making a heart emoji. You can see it here.
NFL playoffs: Mahomes shrugs off pain, plans to play
Patrick Mahomes has a very sore right ankle. Jalen Hurts has a bum right shoulder. Even so, neither quarterback is complaining in the lead up to Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough Wednesday and then headed out for an afternoon practice with the...
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator | Courting Aaron Rodgers?
The Jets have a new offensive coordinator. And he just might help them land an old quarterback. Robert Saleh is hiring former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to run his offense, a source confirmed to NJ Advance Media. NFL Network first reported the hiring. Want to bet on the NFL?
AP source: McVay, Rams hiring former Jets OC Mike LaFleur
The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
49ers vs. Eagles NFL predictions & picks: Caesars promo code SILIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s an exciting time for NFL fans this weekend as the Conference Championship games are happening on Sunday. That means that it’s also...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants get help for Daniel Jones in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
It was just a matter of time. ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is out with his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. This year, the New York Giants are selecting at No. 25 after qualifying for the playoffs as a wild card and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.
NFL playoffs: Tickets still available to see the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (1-29-23)
Want to see the San Francisco 49ers battle the host Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFC Championship game of the NFL playoffs?. Tickets are still available at Vividseats.com. Prices start at $474 and escalate to more than $16,000 depending on how close to the field you sit. Kickoff is Sunday...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0