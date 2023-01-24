Read full article on original website
'When does this stop?' For 2023, an alarmingly bloody start. America has more guns than people — and it's starting 2023 with a steady barrage of violence after three years of isolation, stress and infighting during the pandemic. In California alone, mass killings have claimed the lives of two dozen people over just eight days. The victims include 11 people killed celebrating the Lunar New Year at a dance hall, seven farmworkers killed in Half Moon Bay and a 17-year-old mother and her baby shot dead in an attack that killed five generations. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says “this is not an acceptable way for a modern society to live."
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Fox & Friends viewers heard something they don’t often hear on Thursday morning: a defence of President Joe Biden’s record from one of the show’s most familiar faces. Later in the day on Thursday, Mr Biden is traveling to Virginia to give a speech on the economic progress the country has made since he first took office more than two years ago — and in a segment of the morning talk programme previewing the speech, Brian Kilmeade urged Mr Biden to stand on his record instead of attacking Republicans. “To me, this would be the perfect time to say, listen,...
(The Center Square) – In the first three months of fiscal 2023, U.S. Coast Guard’s 7th District-Southeast crew apprehended and repatriated a record number of Haitians and Cubans attempting to illegally enter Florida by sea. In the first three months of fiscal 2023, the Coast Guard apprehended 1,766...
