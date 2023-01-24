(Clarinda) -- Clarinda resident and former Page County Auditor Judy Clark has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News Clark was sworn into office Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Morris, who resigned earlier this month. Initially hired in the county auditor's office in 1983, Clark served as the county auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Residents of District 3, primarily consisting of the city of Clarinda, were asked to apply for the position by January 24th. Wellhausen, who served on the three-person appointment committee, including County Recorder Brenda Esaias and County Treasurer Angie Dow, says they originally had multiple candidates to choose from.

