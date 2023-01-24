ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Youthful Council Bluffs wrestling exceeding expectations in first year

(Council Bluffs) -- The first year of the Council Bluffs Community School District wrestling program has been a success in the eyes of co-head coach Mike Quaas. "We were concerned going in, but our girls have shocked us," Quaas said. "We're leaps and bounds ahead of where we thought we would be. It's gone really well."
Young Shenandoah wrestling lineup continuing to grow, showing improvements heading into Hawkeye Ten

(Shenandoah) -- It's been a breakthrough year for the Shenandoah wrestling team, thanks to a talented group of underclassmen that continue to make strides. After some lean years, the Mustangs are headed in the right direction. They have a 13-6 dual record and found success at individual tournaments, such as their seventh-place finish at last weekend's John J. Harris Invitational in Corning.
Men's College Basketball (1/26): NWMSU rolls, Kansas City beats Omaha

(KMAland) -- Kansas City edged Omaha while Northwest Missouri State recorded a blowout win in regional men's college basketball action Thursday. Iowa (12-8, 4-5): The Hawkeyes' game-winning shot fell short in a 63-61 loss to Michigan State (14-7, 6-3). Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 17 points while Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kris Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Connor McCaffery recorded five points and eight rebounds.
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the Bryce Lee Racine Education Fund. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah (At A Later Date) Notes:Levi passed away on Monday,...
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa

Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials:The family will direct memorial contributions. Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa.
Ardith Sunderman, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ardith passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Azria Care center in Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 27 (Open Visitation, no viewing) Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:30 p.m. Memorials:. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cass County Grounds Committee, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the Cass County...
General store to replace Ben Franklin store in Winterset

DES MOINES, Iowa — People in Winterset will soon have a brand new place to shop. Dutch Country General Store is scheduled to move into the old Ben Franklin store on the town square in the spring. Dutch Country promises to stock many unique, nostalgic and handmade products. The...
Clark appointed to Page County supervisor vacancy

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda resident and former Page County Auditor Judy Clark has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News Clark was sworn into office Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Morris, who resigned earlier this month. Initially hired in the county auditor's office in 1983, Clark served as the county auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Residents of District 3, primarily consisting of the city of Clarinda, were asked to apply for the position by January 24th. Wellhausen, who served on the three-person appointment committee, including County Recorder Brenda Esaias and County Treasurer Angie Dow, says they originally had multiple candidates to choose from.
Dennis Hotze, 76, Carson, IA

Visitation Location: Carson Community Center - Carson. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson.
Joyce E. Livengood, 82, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Shirley F. Wedlock, Maryville, MO

Memorials:Mosaic Medical Center Gift Shop, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. Notes:Shirley passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a care center in Chandler, AZ. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Helen Greiner, 98, Oregon, MO

Visitation Location: Oregon United Methodist Church. Memorials: Oregon United Methodist Church music department or church’s funeral bereavement fund.
John R. Pearce, 78, Fairfax, Missouri

Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO or Fairfax Christian Church. Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE

