Country singer Scotty McCreery to perform after Admirals game on Saturday

By Madison Goldbeck
 3 days ago
Country music star Scotty McCreery will perform after the Milwaukee Admirals game at the UW-Panther Arena on Saturday.

The concert will take place after the Admirals' game against Grand Rapids. The show is free with a ticket to the game. Exclusive on-ice passes will go on sale for as little as $20. The passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

McCreery's show is the first of this year's Admirals Concert Series, which features a post-game performance by national recording artists, according to the Admirals.

McCreery won American Idol in 2011 and has hit songs including 'You Time', 'Five More Minutes,' and 'The Trouble With Girls.'

Purchase tickets for the game and performance on the Admirals website.

