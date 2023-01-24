ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Ram Anbarasan Sworn In As Deputy Mayor

The ceremony was delayed by several weeks, but Deputy Mayor Ram Anbarasan was finally sworn in at the January 24 Township Council meeting. Anbarasan was out of the country during the January 3 reorganization meeting when he was elected by his colleagues to be deputy mayor. With a large contingent...
FRANKLIN, NJ

