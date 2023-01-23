Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Virtu Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.6 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
STMicroelectronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.25 billion. On a per-share basis, the Geneva-based company said it had net income of $1.32. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
MySanAntonio
Oppenheimer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported net income of $22.4 million in its fourth quarter. The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.87 per share. The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $313.6 million in the period. Its...
MySanAntonio
Myovant Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
LONDON (AP) _ Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.6 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $100.2 million in the period. _____. This story was...
