ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Ecuador accuses 28 local election candidates of possible crime links

QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government on Wednesday accused 28 candidates in local elections in cities across the country of having possible ties to drug trafficking and illegal mining in a report submitted to prosecutors, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said. Ecuadoreans will go to the polls on Feb. 5...
1470 WMBD

U.S. says it will propose new Haiti targets for U.N. sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs. The 15-member U.N. Security Council agreed...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

South Korea pension fund will deplete faster than expected, report says

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five...
1470 WMBD

OAS backs Peru’s embattled president as protests continue

(Reuters) – The Organization of American States’ permanent council expressed its “full support” for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, as the country struggles with anti-government protests that have left dozens dead over the past month. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by...
1470 WMBD

South Korea Q4 GDP shrinks 0.4% q/q, worse than expected

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022 for the first time in 2-1/2 years, as a post-pandemic spending spree faded and global trade tumbled, central bank estimates showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.4% in the October-December period from the...
1470 WMBD

Israel’s Netanyahu says contested judicial overhaul would strengthen economy

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday remained steadfast in his stance that a plan by his new right-wing government to overhaul the judiciary, which has come under increasing criticism, would not harm the country’s economy. “In recent days, I have been hearing concerns regarding...
1470 WMBD

Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval

PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
1470 WMBD

Marketmind: Gloomy economic signals

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. South Korea and the Philippines’ GDP data are on the Asian data docket for investors on Thursday, as the upbeat mood that has propelled global stocks and risk assets higher this year shows signs of fading.
1470 WMBD

South Sudan’s displaced hope pope’s visit will bring peace

JUBA (Reuters) – After spending nearly a decade in a camp for the displaced in South Sudan’s Juba, Mayen Galuak hopes that Pope Francis’ visit to the capital city next week will inspire political leaders to finally restore peace, allowing him to go home. The 44-year-old entered...
1470 WMBD

Pakistani rupee’s fall slows as hopes rise for IMF money

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The Pakistani rupee showed signs of steadying on Friday after steep decline over the previous two days, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad in coming days to discuss resuming disbursements from a bail-out package. On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell...
1470 WMBD

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region -EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday. The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said. (Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
1470 WMBD

Walmart to raise minimum wage for U.S. hourly workers to $14

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart’s new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the...
WHIO Dayton

Spanish ministry: 'Bomb workshop' found in retiree's home

MADRID — (AP) — Police in Spain discovered a bomb-making workshop in the home of a 74-year-old man charged with terrorism for sending six letters containing explosives to high-profile diplomatic and government targets, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Friday. Spain's National Court said earlier it had charged the...
1470 WMBD

EU seeks effective justice for ‘horrific’ crimes in Ukraine war

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The European Union wants swift accountability for “horrific” crimes in Ukraine, EU justice ministers said on Friday, even as they differed over the methods in a debate about how to bring prosecutions, seek evidence or fund war damage repairs. The bloc’s 27 justice ministers...
1470 WMBD

Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest -ministry sources

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish foreign ministry summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest in Copenhagen scheduled for Friday, ministry sources said. One source from the ministry said Ankara strongly condemned “provocative act that constitutes a hate crime,” which included an “assault” on the...
1470 WMBD

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Santiago Del Estero, Argentina region on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake struck at a depth of 611 kilometres (379.66 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)
1470 WMBD

Chipotle to hire 15,000 workers across North America

(Reuters) – Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday it was looking to hire 15,000 new full and part-time restaurant workers across North America for its busiest time of the year – March to May. The California-based chain said its staffing remains above pre-pandemic levels, with...
1470 WMBD

Award-winning U.S. saxophonist heads to Cuba for rare collaborative performance

HAVANA (Reuters) – Grammy-winning U.S. jazz saxophonist-composer Ted Nash traveled to Cuba this week to perform with fellow musicians from the Caribbean island nation, part of a week-long celebration of jazz in the Cuban capital of Havana. Nash – one of the United States´ best-known contemporary jazz performers, will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy