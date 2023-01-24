Read full article on original website
Malaysia says Luxembourg court sets aside request to enforce $15 billion arbitration award
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s law minister on Thursday said a Luxembourg court had set aside an attempt made by the heirs of a former sultanate to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award they won against Malaysia. A French court last year had ordered Malaysia to pay $14.9...
Ecuador accuses 28 local election candidates of possible crime links
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government on Wednesday accused 28 candidates in local elections in cities across the country of having possible ties to drug trafficking and illegal mining in a report submitted to prosecutors, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said. Ecuadoreans will go to the polls on Feb. 5...
U.S. says it will propose new Haiti targets for U.N. sanctions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs. The 15-member U.N. Security Council agreed...
South Korea pension fund will deplete faster than expected, report says
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five...
OAS backs Peru’s embattled president as protests continue
(Reuters) – The Organization of American States’ permanent council expressed its “full support” for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, as the country struggles with anti-government protests that have left dozens dead over the past month. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by...
South Korea Q4 GDP shrinks 0.4% q/q, worse than expected
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022 for the first time in 2-1/2 years, as a post-pandemic spending spree faded and global trade tumbled, central bank estimates showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.4% in the October-December period from the...
Israel’s Netanyahu says contested judicial overhaul would strengthen economy
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday remained steadfast in his stance that a plan by his new right-wing government to overhaul the judiciary, which has come under increasing criticism, would not harm the country’s economy. “In recent days, I have been hearing concerns regarding...
Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
Marketmind: Gloomy economic signals
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. South Korea and the Philippines’ GDP data are on the Asian data docket for investors on Thursday, as the upbeat mood that has propelled global stocks and risk assets higher this year shows signs of fading.
South Sudan’s displaced hope pope’s visit will bring peace
JUBA (Reuters) – After spending nearly a decade in a camp for the displaced in South Sudan’s Juba, Mayen Galuak hopes that Pope Francis’ visit to the capital city next week will inspire political leaders to finally restore peace, allowing him to go home. The 44-year-old entered...
Pakistani rupee’s fall slows as hopes rise for IMF money
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The Pakistani rupee showed signs of steadying on Friday after steep decline over the previous two days, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad in coming days to discuss resuming disbursements from a bail-out package. On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell...
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades
(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom.
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region -EMSC
(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck western Sichuan, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Thursday. The quake was at a depth of 60 kilometers (37.28 miles), the EMSC said. (Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Walmart to raise minimum wage for U.S. hourly workers to $14
(Reuters) – Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart’s new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the...
Spanish ministry: 'Bomb workshop' found in retiree's home
MADRID — (AP) — Police in Spain discovered a bomb-making workshop in the home of a 74-year-old man charged with terrorism for sending six letters containing explosives to high-profile diplomatic and government targets, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Friday. Spain's National Court said earlier it had charged the...
EU seeks effective justice for ‘horrific’ crimes in Ukraine war
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The European Union wants swift accountability for “horrific” crimes in Ukraine, EU justice ministers said on Friday, even as they differed over the methods in a debate about how to bring prosecutions, seek evidence or fund war damage repairs. The bloc’s 27 justice ministers...
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest -ministry sources
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish foreign ministry summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest in Copenhagen scheduled for Friday, ministry sources said. One source from the ministry said Ankara strongly condemned “provocative act that constitutes a hate crime,” which included an “assault” on the...
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC
(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Santiago Del Estero, Argentina region on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake struck at a depth of 611 kilometres (379.66 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)
Chipotle to hire 15,000 workers across North America
(Reuters) – Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday it was looking to hire 15,000 new full and part-time restaurant workers across North America for its busiest time of the year – March to May. The California-based chain said its staffing remains above pre-pandemic levels, with...
Award-winning U.S. saxophonist heads to Cuba for rare collaborative performance
HAVANA (Reuters) – Grammy-winning U.S. jazz saxophonist-composer Ted Nash traveled to Cuba this week to perform with fellow musicians from the Caribbean island nation, part of a week-long celebration of jazz in the Cuban capital of Havana. Nash – one of the United States´ best-known contemporary jazz performers, will...
