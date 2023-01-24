COLUMBUS, OH (WSYX)- Undefeated seasons are hard to come by. In the last 39 years, only four Division I women’s basketball programs have done it: Baylor, UConn, Tennessee and Texas. The Huskies were the last program to cut down the nets going 38-0 in 2015-16 per the NCAA. So, what the Ohio State women’s basketball has been able to accomplish so far this season has been impressive.

