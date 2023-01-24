BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 Block of North Eutaw Street in Central Baltimore. In response to a report of a shooting, police were called to the location shortly before 8 pm. An injured 28-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim has been treated at a nearby hospital and is listed in a serious but stable condition. The victim told police that he was shot while waiting at the bus stop on North Eutah Street. The shooting The post Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.

