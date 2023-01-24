Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
1 homicide, 1 shooting in less than an hour early this morning in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two shootings early this morning, one of which left one person dead, according to police. Just before 12:45 this morning, police say they were sent to the 3900 block of Belvieu Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
foxbaltimore.com
New photos released in search for Edmondson Village Shopping Center mass shooting gunmen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police release new images in the search for the people accused of killing one teenager and injuring four others at Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. On January 4, 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey was killed in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue when two people...
foxbaltimore.com
Knife-wielding suspect goes on shopping spree, police say | Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It's just days before Christmas in east Baltimore. Police say a man, who they identified as Darryl Crawford, 27, walks into a Walgreens Pharmacy near Johns Hopkins Hospital. “People inside the store recognized him as a known shoplifter,” said Mat Silverman, Deputy Chief with the...
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC (VIDEO)
New video has been released as police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC.The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northw…
30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – It has been reported that the Baltimore Police Department is investigating a walk-in shooting that occurred in Central Baltimore last night. When the police arrived at the hospital at approximately 8 pm, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple wounds to his lower extremities. Police have not determined where the shooting took place. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Central District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Healthcare Worker Charged With Murdering Nursing Home Patient She Knocked Over In Baltimore: PD
An employee at a Maryland nursing home has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old long-term healthcare patient who died after being knocked down last May, authorities in Baltimore announced. Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho, 35, of Middle River, has been charged with murder and multiple counts of assault for her...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
Family of teen slain outraged after delayed notice from police, school district
The murder of 15-year-old Laron Henderson on Wednesday afternoon left a giant hole in his family as they work to piece together exactly what happened.
foxbaltimore.com
27-year-old shot, killed in South Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in South Baltimore Thursday, police say. Just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene near Spelman Road to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by medics...
foxbaltimore.com
Community activist says juvenile deaths are an epidemic in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As 2023 is still only in the first month, the year has already claimed the lives of three Baltimore teens, under the age of 17. On New Year's, a 17-year-old girl was killed, only three days later a 16-year-old lost their life, and on Wednesday a 15-year-old was fatally shot in west Baltimore.
Man sentenced to life for two separate Baltimore City murders
Gerald Smith has been sentenced to life for the murders of Marvis Pollock and Brittaney Hayes-Smith in May of 2021.
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 Block of North Eutaw Street in Central Baltimore. In response to a report of a shooting, police were called to the location shortly before 8 pm. An injured 28-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim has been treated at a nearby hospital and is listed in a serious but stable condition. The victim told police that he was shot while waiting at the bus stop on North Eutah Street. The shooting The post Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Family of 15-year-old shooting victim says police, the school never called to notify them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s the call no loved one wants to receive, but for the family of 15-year-old La’Ron Henderson, it’s the call that never came. "Nobody could tell us where the child is," said La’Ron’s aunt, Shanea Jones. "Someone’s child was shot, that’s...
Baltimore healthcare employee accused of killing 75-year old patient
A healthcare employee has been charged in connection with the murder of a 75-year old patient in Northeast Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Front door at City Hall broken by suspect possibly armed with a hammer, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a man smashed the front glass door at City Hall on Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the man possibly armed with a hammer broke the door around 9:30 a.m. The man fled on foot from City Hall,...
foxbaltimore.com
74-year-old bicyclist killed in Annapolis hit and run identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Annapolis Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 74-year-old bicyclist. Officers responded to the scene near Hilltop Lane and Merryman Road Tuesday just after 10 p.m., according to police. Once on scene, officers found the victim, identified as Zarko Peruza, with fatal injuries. He...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Dundalk teen
DUNDALK, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Dundalk teen. Joshua Zimmerman, 14, is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He was last seen on Thursday in the Dundalk area wearing a black/red coat, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. Anyone with information on Joshua...
Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a woman was shot in the 2000 block of East North Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. Police responded to a shot spotter alert shortly after 8:00 p.m., and found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man attempted to shoplift a Glen Burnie store, assaulted employee, say police
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man attempted to shoplift from a store in Glen Burnie, then assaulted an employee before fleeing on foot on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the shoplifting and assault happened around 5 p.m. at Roses, located at 7387...
Comments / 5