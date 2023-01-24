ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – It has been reported that the Baltimore Police Department is investigating a walk-in shooting that occurred in Central Baltimore last night. When the police arrived at the hospital at approximately 8 pm, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple wounds to his lower extremities. Police have not determined where the shooting took place. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Central District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

27-year-old shot, killed in South Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in South Baltimore Thursday, police say. Just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene near Spelman Road to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by medics...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Community activist says juvenile deaths are an epidemic in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As 2023 is still only in the first month, the year has already claimed the lives of three Baltimore teens, under the age of 17. On New Year's, a 17-year-old girl was killed, only three days later a 16-year-old lost their life, and on Wednesday a 15-year-old was fatally shot in west Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 Block of North Eutaw Street in Central Baltimore. In response to a report of a shooting, police were called to the location shortly before 8 pm. An injured 28-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim has been treated at a nearby hospital and is listed in a serious but stable condition. The victim told police that he was shot while waiting at the bus stop on North Eutah Street. The shooting The post Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

74-year-old bicyclist killed in Annapolis hit and run identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Annapolis Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 74-year-old bicyclist. Officers responded to the scene near Hilltop Lane and Merryman Road Tuesday just after 10 p.m., according to police. Once on scene, officers found the victim, identified as Zarko Peruza, with fatal injuries. He...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Dundalk teen

DUNDALK, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Dundalk teen. Joshua Zimmerman, 14, is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He was last seen on Thursday in the Dundalk area wearing a black/red coat, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. Anyone with information on Joshua...
DUNDALK, MD
Shore News Network

Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a woman was shot in the 2000 block of East North Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. Police responded to a shot spotter alert shortly after 8:00 p.m., and found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy