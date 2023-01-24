Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star Dies YoungOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
LeBron James Looked Absolutely Disappointed While Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Argue On The Bench
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to LeBron James' Monster Night vs. Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went off in the loss to the LA Clippers
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub
After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
sportszion.com
NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman
An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Huge Announcement Given By Pelicans On Zion Williamson On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans gave an update on when Zion Williamson could possibly return from his hamstring injury.
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders
When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice
At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
Jalen Rose Says He Called Out Skip Bayless—Not Stephen A. Smith
Cowboys playoff losses and sports media drama go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Popculture
NBA Broadcaster Fired Over Harassment Allegations
An NBA broadcaster is looking for a new team. According to the New York Post, New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network's research department. Brown worked with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York's 98.7 FM. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and had been with MSG since 2008.
Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, is signing with the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
Detroit Lions NFL mock draft 2023: Mel Kiper beefs up defense with both first-round picks
One of the NFL's preeminent draft analysts has released his first 2023 mock draft. And with two first-round picks for the Detroit Lions, we'd be doing a disservice to ignore the information, even if we're still three months out from names being called and daps being delivered by commissioner Roger Goodell live in Kansas City. ...
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0