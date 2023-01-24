ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub

After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
DETROIT, MI
sportszion.com

NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman

An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders

When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice

At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

NBA Broadcaster Fired Over Harassment Allegations

An NBA broadcaster is looking for a new team. According to the New York Post, New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network's research department. Brown worked with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York's 98.7 FM. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and had been with MSG since 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

