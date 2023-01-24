Read full article on original website
Marianne Hart
3d ago
I wonder if Montana residents, we who pay taxes to keep this great state going, will see any off this syaggeting generated money?
Reply
2
Related
The Impact of Heavy Snow and Ice on Montana’s Winter Fish Kills
Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Fish that thrive in shallow ponds and lakes might tell you that it is. It has been a pretty tough Montana winter so far. The long-term gains we hope for are plentiful water supplies in our lakes and rivers and reduced fire dangers this summer. And while thick ice and steady snow cover can create excellent ice fishing conditions, they can put additional strain fish on fish populations in waters that are prone to winter kill.
Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales
There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again
Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
Why Idaho is Better Than Montana, Chapter Two
Of course, Idaho is the hands-down winner. All the self-centered, crooked, and bloodthirsty ranchers are on the Montana side of the state line. I know this because I saw it on the Paramount Network. And most of Montana is simply cheatgrass and insects. At one roadside toilet on Interstate 15, signs warn you of rattlesnakes. The brochures never mentioned this when I decided to vacation in the Big Sky State. The only reason I go there is that nobody knows me, whereas. In Idaho, people lock their doors when they see me coming. Oh, and Montana also has Jon Tester. What do you expect of a man who gets his hair cut by a union barber? Heck, Jim Risch doesn’t even need a barber.
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Montana Why Are You Searching This The Most? I Blame Grandmothers
When I think the people of Montana can't surprise me anymore, a recent "most searched" web rank is published, and we sit at the top for this searched culinary creation. As I stumbled across the following information on some of Montanan's web search habits, I thought, "there have to be a million better things to search for in this state". Just off the top of my head things like:
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?
Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
Who Is Deserving Of The Special Title Of ‘Honorary Montanan’?
Recently we posed questions about how long you have to be in Montana to be considered a “local”. The overwhelming majority of the responses we received was that you have to be born here to be considered a “local”. This, of course, started an argument and discussion about people who have earned the right to call themselves, “Montanans”. Our office can get really riled up when they have an opinion. The list of famous people born in Montana is extensive; Jeff Ament, Dana Carvey, David Lynch, Phil Jackson, and more. We put together a list of people who we think should be allowed to carry the title of “Honorary Montanans”. This list is no particular order.
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
Rancher Has Spent Thousands, Continues to Lose Cattle as Wolves are Reintroduced to Colorado
Colorado rancher Don Gittleson is looking for answers after his cattle became prey for recently reintroduced wolves, costing him thousands of dollars along the way. According to reports, wolves have returned to the state via migration patterns from Wyoming. In 2021, experts confirmed a wolf pack, which included six pups, was in Northwestern Colorado.
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes
Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
Groups unveil suite of legislative proposals at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’
A coalition of hunters, landowners, outfitters and policymakers unveiled a suite of hunting-centric legislative proposals Tuesday in Helena during an event dubbed “Elk Camp at the Capitol” that drew more than 100 participants. The event was organized by the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition, a group that supports...
Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever
Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
5 Of The Best Montana Hot Springs Open All Winter
If you're looking for a way to take the edge off the frigid Montana temperatures, you don't have to travel far to find a great hot spring. Nothing beats spending a cold winter day soaking in a nice hot spring. Fortunately, there are a lot of great options for hot...
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
The Truth About Cars With Out-of-State Plates in Montana
Out of state plated cars in Montana are not our enemy. Unless you've had to drive a vehicle with out of state plates recently, you'd have no idea how rudely some Montana residents are behaving towards them. It's disturbing. Let's cut to the chase - some Montana residents are flat...
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
Outsider.com
637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 10