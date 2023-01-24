Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
‘Not on my watch’ – Biden attacks House Republicans’ economic plans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden used a speech at a steamfitters union hall in Virginia on Thursday to launch an attack against Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives, saying some of their proposals are dangerous for the U.S. economy. In his first major economic speech of the year,...
1470 WMBD
Charging decision in Trump election case ‘imminent,’ Georgia prosecutor says
(Reuters) -A Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election told a judge on Tuesday that decisions on whether to bring criminal charges are “imminent.”. Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, spoke at a hearing on whether to...
DC AG declines to charge mother of Ashli Babbitt, Jan. 6 protester killed by police
Police arrested Micki Witthoeft on traffic charges this month on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. D.C. AG declined to charge her.
