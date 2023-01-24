Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIBW
Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s...
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
WIBW
Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”. “The other morning I woke up and one of my Kansas City, Chef friends tagged me in this post and that’s how I found out. If he wouldn’t have, I don’t know if I would have found out. One way or the other I would have. He tagged me and I was in shock, so I texted my wife and we looked it up,” recalls Chef Adam VanDonge, owner of The White Linen and The Knox Cocktail Lounge.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
Video captures car dragged under semi for miles on Kansas City interstate
LEAWOOD, Kan. – New video released Thursday captures the eight-mile-long ride one driver took underneath a semi. The video is from early Wednesday morning. A driver slid under a semi and then was struck underneath it for several miles along Interstate 435. Getting someone out of a car that’s...
New bill could change laws on where you can drink alcohol in Kansas
A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may change laws on common consumption areas across the state.
KSNT
T-Rell casting for new movie in Topeka
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Musical artist T-Rell joined us to talk about the casting and production of his new movie “My Dawg” in Topeka. Casting for the movie will be on Saturday, January 28th, starting at 2:30pm at the Big Gage Shelter House.
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
WIBW
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
Ticket prices for remaining AFC Championship game seats will cost fans
Kansas City Chiefs fans still have the chance to buy tickets for Sunday's AFC Championship game for secondary ticket site prices.
lawrencekstimes.com
Fundraiser seeks to help Lawrence woman wrongly convicted in infant’s death
A Lawrence woman who was wrongly convicted of killing a boy who had died from natural causes is hoping for community support to start putting her life back together. Carrody M. Buchhorn, 48, badly needs psychological counseling that her family cannot afford, Lawrence local Kurt Look wrote on a GoFundMe page launched for Buchhorn on Thursday.
WIBW
Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
National retail store moving back to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
WIBW
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond. Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
Manhattan man involved in crash that sent woman to hospital
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.—One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner tractor driven by James M. Peterson, 52, Manhattan, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the downtown St. Joseph exit. The vehicle changed...
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
KSNT
A round of overnight snow may bring a few slick spots by morning
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through 9:00am Wednesday morning. Precipitation spreads in as a storm system passes south of the region with the heaviest band of snowfall farther to the south, as well. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation around 1″ from near the Turnpike from Emporia to Topeka with slightly higher amounts closer to I-35. As of right now, a general 1-3″ of snow will be possible for the southeastern half of the area, with locally higher amounts possible south and east of I-35.
