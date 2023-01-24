ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus

Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'

Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
wrestletalk.com

VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air

WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
Wrestle Zone

LA Knight Almost Slapped The Undertaker In The Mouth On RAW, But He Decided To Spare Him

LA Knight got face to face with The Undertaker on RAW is XXX and was very close to slapping him right in the mouth. Ahead of this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, LA Knight was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt this weekend, Knight didn’t seem overly intimidated by the relatively unknown match type.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
wrestlinginc.com

Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status

Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Teases a Season Jam-Packed with Country Singers

American Idol fans might be pleased to know that Season 21 will be featuring a slew of budding country music artists, according to host Ryan Seacrest. The long-running competition show has sent several country stars into the world. Carrie Underwood found fame in the series and so did Lauren Alaina and Kelli Pickler. In recent years, Noah Thompson, HunterGirl, and Chayce Beckham walked out with music deals.
