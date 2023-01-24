Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Says The WWE Locker Room Is Happy To See Stephanie McMahon Take Some Time For Herself
While speaking to Nick Talbot of the San Antonio Express, Kevin Owens commented on Stephanie’s resignation as Co-CEO. Owens had nothing but words of praise for Stephanie during her tenure in WWE management. He also spoke for the people backstage when he said that he is pleased to hear that the former Co-CEO has taken out time to focus on herself.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
James Holzhauer Thinks Controversial ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Should Be Banned for Life
James Holzhauer of Jeopardy! fame is having some issues with one champion on the show named Yogesh Raut. According to Holzhauer, Raut, who went on a tirade against the show, deserves a “lifetime ban” from Jeopardy!. Raut, 38, made his presence felt in the three games he won...
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
Wrestle Zone
LA Knight Almost Slapped The Undertaker In The Mouth On RAW, But He Decided To Spare Him
LA Knight got face to face with The Undertaker on RAW is XXX and was very close to slapping him right in the mouth. Ahead of this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, LA Knight was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt this weekend, Knight didn’t seem overly intimidated by the relatively unknown match type.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
NASCAR Announces The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Weekend Concerts
When NASCAR comes to town, they bring a lot of entertainment, and it isn’t just the drivers. The Chicago Street... The post NASCAR Announces The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Weekend Concerts appeared first on Outsider.
Harry Styles Ripped His Pants While Dancing At His Concert Last Night, And His Reaction Is Taking Me Out
It's a good thing he was wearing underwear.
[Listen] Luke Combs Debuts New Song ‘Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old’ From Upcoming Album
Luke Combs gave fans the first taste of his upcoming fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, with today’s release of its... The post [Listen] Luke Combs Debuts New Song ‘Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old’ From Upcoming Album appeared first on Outsider.
‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Teases a Season Jam-Packed with Country Singers
American Idol fans might be pleased to know that Season 21 will be featuring a slew of budding country music artists, according to host Ryan Seacrest. The long-running competition show has sent several country stars into the world. Carrie Underwood found fame in the series and so did Lauren Alaina and Kelli Pickler. In recent years, Noah Thompson, HunterGirl, and Chayce Beckham walked out with music deals.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey E. Bregman Gets Major Surprise on ‘The Talk’
Tracey E. Bregman, who plays Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless, received quite a surprise on Tuesday. Bregman is the proud owner of a new Emmy Award after hers was lost in a California wildfire in 2018. She won one back in 1985. It was for what’s now known as the Outstanding Younger Actress category.
Outsider.com
637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0