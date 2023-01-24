ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Related
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Queen City News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at Mooresville elementary school, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. Mitchell […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
Zoe Dixon

Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
People

What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug

Experts explain that taking medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, can cause an aged appearance in the face Medications intended for type 2 diabetes and clinical obesity — like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — are trending on social media as drugs for quick weight loss. However, some have reported the drugs cause an aged appearance, a side effect that is dubbed "Ozempic face." One of those people is Jennifer Berger, who told The New York Times that she used Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to lose weight following her...
ScienceAlert

Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals

The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
Emily Roy

New Weight-Loss Drugs Take The World By Storm 

FDA Approves New Drug Treatment for Chronic Weight ManagementPhoto byi yunmaionUnsplash. Obesity is a chronic disease and a global health challenge. Although lifestyle interventions such as diet and exercise represent the cornerstone of weight management, sustaining weight loss long-term is a challenge.
msn.com

Ask an expert: Does cinnamon help decrease blood sugar levels?

Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. There is not enough evidence to suggest that using cinnamon can help decrease sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association doesn't recommend relying on cinnamon as a way to reduce blood sugar levels.
Anna S.

Weight mangement with cinnamon, the supermarket spice that helps burning fat.

People are willing to follow fad diets and weight loss aids when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, but they undervalue the significance of eating well. Understanding that a balanced diet is the first step on the road to greater health and that there is no quick fix for this is crucial. Why not return to the basics if exercising hard is not helping you lose weight?

