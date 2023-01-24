ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade

The trade deadline is about half a month away, and conversations between general managers and executives across the NBA are likely heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have made the first move, acquiring Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a few second-round picks. And with the team needing further reinforcements, they have remained in trade conversations even after.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday

The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record

Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Diagnosed With Major Injury

Only a couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in winning the 2021 championship in the National Basketball League. They remain one of the best teams in the NBA and competitors for another run at a championship. This season they have a 31-17 record and sit in third place of the Eastern Conference, just three-and-a-half games behind the Boston Celtics.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish

It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Longtime LA Trade Target Reportedly Available Ahead of Deadline

Your Los Angeles Lakers' first trade piece acquired during the 2022-23 NBA season, combo forward Rui Hachimura (He's nominally a four but can play some three), had a pretty encouraging debut for LA last night in a 113-104 win against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. Will LA team vice president...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics

Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls are on the way to the top this 2023

The Chicago Bulls are always one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. It makes sense. At one time, this was a team that was perennially competing for an NBA Championship. However, those days with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen are long gone, just to name a few of their elite assets from yesteryear. This is a team that needs a jolt in the right direction fast. Here’s why.
CHICAGO, IL

