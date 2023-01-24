Read full article on original website
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The trade deadline is about half a month away, and conversations between general managers and executives across the NBA are likely heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have made the first move, acquiring Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a few second-round picks. And with the team needing further reinforcements, they have remained in trade conversations even after.
Patrick Beverley commends Giannis Antetokounmpo for his trash-talking abilities - “He’s wild, man”
Beverley claims that Antetokounmpo is a sneaky good trash-talker, and recalled a story of how he flexed his championship status on Beverley when he tried to get in Giannis' head
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Knicks, Suns, Spurs Could Engage In Massive 3-Team Trade
With just over two weeks remaining until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, rumors are beginning to heat up. There are plenty of teams that will use the next few days to evaluate if they should be buyers or sellers and make their moves based on that. There are already a...
Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record
Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Haymakers fly as Wild, Flyers fight 3 times in 15 seconds
The first of three fights was a grueling battle between NHL heavyweights Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Deslauriers.
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge being 'sent to voicemail' by NBA execs due to his roster strategies
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has earned a reputation around the league as a man you need to be very careful with when making trades, because there is a good chance he is seeing future far better than his contemporaries. The Jazz are one of the surprise teams in the...
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major Injury
Only a couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in winning the 2021 championship in the National Basketball League. They remain one of the best teams in the NBA and competitors for another run at a championship. This season they have a 31-17 record and sit in third place of the Eastern Conference, just three-and-a-half games behind the Boston Celtics.
Report: Knicks 'believed to covet' reunion with former player via trade
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are "believed to covet" Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.
Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish
It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
Pacers Primed For Bold Trade To Acquire Raptors’ OG Anunoby
The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors are two teams that need to make some changes at the NBA trade deadline. They could also benefit from engaging in a deal with each other. One player that stands out as a logical centerpiece is OG Anunoby. Heading into any season, we make...
Longtime LA Trade Target Reportedly Available Ahead of Deadline
Your Los Angeles Lakers' first trade piece acquired during the 2022-23 NBA season, combo forward Rui Hachimura (He's nominally a four but can play some three), had a pretty encouraging debut for LA last night in a 113-104 win against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. Will LA team vice president...
Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics
Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
Report: Knicks among potential landing spots for Bob Myers if he leaves Warriors
The New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors are potentially on a collision course again 14 years after the 2009 NBA Draft that forever altered the fate of the two franchises. With Golden State GM Bob Myers yet to sign a contract extension (his current deal expires in July),...
Chicago Bulls are on the way to the top this 2023
The Chicago Bulls are always one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. It makes sense. At one time, this was a team that was perennially competing for an NBA Championship. However, those days with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen are long gone, just to name a few of their elite assets from yesteryear. This is a team that needs a jolt in the right direction fast. Here’s why.
