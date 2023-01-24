Read full article on original website
Former Sixers Veteran Danny Green Will Make Grizzlies Debut Soon
Danny Green announces his return to the court is coming soon, and he will make his Memphis Grizzlies debut in a couple of weeks.
FOX Sports
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant not voted a starter for NBA All-Star game
Ja Morant's chances of starting his second consecutive NBA All-Star game seemed bleak after the third round of fan voting. Thursday made it official. Morant will have to wait to see if he's going to Salt Lake City. Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic were named the starting Western Conference guards...
Torrey Craig finds ways to impact Phoenix Suns even when shot isn't dropping
Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig were on opposite ends of the Suns' individual scoring spectrum. But Craig made a formidable impact in rebounding and other ways to balance out Johnson's spectacular shooting spree from the tip-off. Johnson (9-of-11 shooting, 6-of-7 from deep, three assists) scorched the Hornets, hitting four straight...
Phoenix Suns to get center Deandre Ayton back vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns will be getting a big boost in the lineup on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center. Head coach Monty Williams announced pregame that 6-foot-11 center Deandre Ayton will be available after missing each of the last three contests due to a non-COVID illness.
Three Takeaways From Suns' 99-95 Loss to Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns saw their four-game winning streak snapped as the Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious in 99-95 fashion.
Luka Doncic gets hurt, Mavericks still top Suns
Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to star Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic suffers ankle injury, out remainder Mavs-Suns showdown
Luka Doncic won't finish this latest Suns-Mavericks matchup on the floor. Doncic suffered a left ankle sprain in the first quarter of Thursday's showdown at Footprint Center and won't return, Mavericks officials confirmed. Just named a West All-Star starter, Doncic checked out the game with 8:39 left in the first.
Devin Booker’s groin injury will be reevaluated in a week, Suns say
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will remain sidelined for the next week but continues to progress in his recovery from a groin injury, the team said. Booker, who on Wednesday went through light shooting work after practice, will be reevaluated in a week, which will push his absence beyond a month.
Injury Report: Warriors' James Wiseman (ankle) probable vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday
After getting the recent returns of players like Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry, JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, more reinforcements could be on the way for the Golden State Warriors. Following an 11-game absence due to a sprained ankle, James Wiseman is listed as probable for Wednesday’s contest against Ja Morant...
Yardbarker
Gameday: Mavericks Hope to Play Spoiler to Suns' Homestand Success
The Phoenix Suns are officially back on track and will look for their fifth win in a row tonight as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 PM MST. After losing nine out of ten games, the Suns have come back to beat the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets in consecutive outings. They look to end their five game homestand going undefeated.
Yardbarker
Suns-Mavericks Injury Report: Deandre Ayton Probable
The Phoenix Suns have released their injury report for Thursday night's meeting with the Dallas Mavericks:. Okogie - masked up -has powered through a broken nose in the last few games, even scoring 24 points against the Pacers on Saturday night. Deandre Ayton (Illness) is Probable. This will be the...
Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, will not return
Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle. Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker surprises Make-A-Wish Arizona kid
Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is a man of the people. And prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA 2K23 cover boy surprised 17-year-old Make-A-Wish Arizona kid Breanna Amado and her family with a hug and meet-and-greet session. Amado was battling leukemia a...
James Jones excited for the support, direction Mat Ishbia will bring to Suns
The Phoenix Suns are inching closer and closer to the official tipoff to the Mat Ishbia era. After agreeing to buy the Suns and Phoenix Mercury from previous owner Robert Sarver last December, there is a light at the end of the transferring-of-power tunnel, with the league expected to approve the sale of the teams before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Report: Mat Ishbia purchase of Suns likely to be approved before trade deadline
Mat Ishbia’s purchase of the Phoenix Suns is expected to be finalized and official before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes. Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender, agreed to buy the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from Sarver in December, but...
ASU’s Bobby Hurley taking different approach than past years after tough losses
Arizona State men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley is well-known for his outbursts directed at officials on the sideline during games, and he admittedly used to take that same energy into the locker room following tough losses, such as those like the one on Saturday against USC. Hurley told...
Coyotes’ comeback falls short in loss to Ducks at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Troy Terry saw his teammate go down, the referee’s hand go up for a major penalty and kept skating. Using some nifty stickhandling, he weaved around a defender and scored before the offending Arizona player could be sent to the penalty box. Cam Fowler...
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.
THE SAN FRANCISCO — A playoff-like excitement frequently permeates games between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies during the regular season, and Wednesday night was no exception.
Kiper Jr. finds ‘home run pick’ for Cardinals’ Ossenfort in mock draft
Non-quarterback-needy teams atop the 2023 NFL Draft might quibble between one another if they’re discussing whether they place defensive tackle Jalen Carter or edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. atop their big boards. But if the first two draft picks aren’t traded, there’s a solid chance the Arizona Cardinals don’t...
