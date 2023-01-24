ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Yardbarker

Gameday: Mavericks Hope to Play Spoiler to Suns' Homestand Success

The Phoenix Suns are officially back on track and will look for their fifth win in a row tonight as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 PM MST. After losing nine out of ten games, the Suns have come back to beat the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets in consecutive outings. They look to end their five game homestand going undefeated.
Yardbarker

Suns-Mavericks Injury Report: Deandre Ayton Probable

The Phoenix Suns have released their injury report for Thursday night's meeting with the Dallas Mavericks:. Okogie - masked up -has powered through a broken nose in the last few games, even scoring 24 points against the Pacers on Saturday night. Deandre Ayton (Illness) is Probable. This will be the...
Arizona Sports

Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, will not return

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle. Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

