brytfmonline.com

How to Track A Cell Phone Number On Google Map

Location tracking has been something that parents have always wanted to try. Tracking their kids’ locations with only a phone number could be a solution to a number of problems. But there’s one question waiting to be solved. How to track a cell phone number on Google Map?
brytfmonline.com

These are the best employers in the field of IT – Human Resources in Portugal

Teamlyzer, an online platform for reviews of companies in the field of IT, has announced the winners of the fourth edition of its “Best Companies to Work for in Technology in Portugal” awards. Microsoft again wins, for the fourth year in a row, the top spot, followed by...
brytfmonline.com

An asteroid passed near Earth this morning. Learn to see – science

The chances of colliding with Earth and causing trouble are far away, but still, the asteroid 2023 BU will not go unnoticed, For Razia, which she is preparing to perform on the blue planet, which is considered the closest ever to a being of its kind. with dimensions ranging from...
brytfmonline.com

The MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with the M2 suffer from a slower SSD than their predecessors

If The new MacBook Pro And mac mini Equipped with the unprecedented M2 Pro and M2 Max It easily outperforms the competition in SSD speed, the situation is not very favorable compared to its predecessors. Several tests conducted by specialized vehicles revealed that the launches An apple They offer lower transfer rates compared to the previous generation, due to the same resolution It hampered the performance of the MacBook Air M2 – Use a few memories.
brytfmonline.com

A new system change will restrict sideloading of old apps; The procedure prioritizes increasing the privacy of users

The android 14, the next version of Google’s smartphone operating system, will come with a surprise that may not satisfy all users. It turns out that in order to reduce the possibility of malware on devices, the system will prevent even very old apps from being installed outside the Google Play Store. No doubt this is a great idea from Google, but it probably won’t please everyone. users.
brytfmonline.com

The leader of Netflix left the scene – technology

Bill Gates gave the helm of Microsoft to Stephen Ballmer. Jeff Bezos hands over leadership of Amazon to Andy Jassy. Larry Page and Sergey Brin pass the Alphabet portfolio to Sundar Pichai. Now is the time Reed Hastings leaves the scene And make room for someone else. The former math...
brytfmonline.com

Geologists say the Earth’s core has “stopped” rotation and will move in the opposite direction

A study published Monday (23) by two Chinese geologists helps clarify the mystery of how Earth’s rocky core floats within the liquid outer core, rotating independently of the planet’s crust. The highly metallic rocky core, driven by Earth’s magnetic field, used to rotate slightly faster than the Earth’s surface in a clockwise direction as seen from the South Pole, but the scientists’ study shows that this disruption has recently stopped and should be restarted soon, but in a clockwise direction.
