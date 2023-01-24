Read full article on original website
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.
Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief
Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
Material witness wanted in Sunday homicide in Des Moines
Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a material witness in a weekend homicide.
iheart.com
Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
Families of ‘Starts Right Here’ shooting victims speak for first time
DES MOINES, IOWA — The families of Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr, the two teens shot and killed at Starts Right Here education center in Des Moines, spoke out publicly for the first time since the shooting on Wednesday. Dameron, 18, and Carr, 16, were shot by fellow student Preston Walls on Monday afternoon inside […]
Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside
(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
KCCI.com
Hometown Tragedy Episode Examines the Disappearance of Iowa Paperboys
Hometown Tragedy, a true-crime series streaming free on the Very Local app, examines the disappearances of two central Iowa paperboys, Johnny Gosch in 1982 and Eugene Martin in 1984. Both cases remain unsolved. In 1982, West Des Moines paperboy, Johnny Gosch, did not return home from his route. Two years...
KCCI.com
Woman questions risk, reward after police chase leads to truck crashing into her home
DES MOINES, Iowa — At Des Moines City Council, a womanwhose home was crashed into during a police chase criticized the police department. We first told you about this chase ending in a crash back in December. After a traffic maneuver to stop the vehicle, police say the suspect...
KCCI.com
Mother of student who fell from ceiling says school employees did everything they are trained to do
DES MOINES, Iowa — The mother of a Des Moines 10-year-old says school staff did what exactly what they were trained to do after her son climbed a desk and a cabinet before falling from a classroom ceiling. "When I got there, I asked 'is he OK?' And they...
KCRG.com
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sonic Drive-In says it hopes to open up to 10 new locations spreading from Des Moines to Davenport in the near future. While the fast food chain couldn’t confirm when the restaurants would open, it said it’s currently looking for the right real estate for 10 or more locations that would fit the Sonic profile.
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council approves settlement in racial profiling case
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines will pay to settle a racial profiling case against the police department. The city council approved the settlement Monday in a 4-year-long dispute with Dejuan Haynes. Haynes sued the city in 2018 after police pulled him over and put him...
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Investigators say West Des Moines apartment fire likely started around chimney flue barrier in attic
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. Firefighters found a small fire in the attic above the second...
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KCCI.com
Krispy Kreme opening third metro location
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
