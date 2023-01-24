ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Des Moines

Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief

Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
iheart.com

Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death

(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
WHO 13

Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
WHO 13

One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
Western Iowa Today

Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside

(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
KCRG.com

Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sonic Drive-In says it hopes to open up to 10 new locations spreading from Des Moines to Davenport in the near future. While the fast food chain couldn’t confirm when the restaurants would open, it said it’s currently looking for the right real estate for 10 or more locations that would fit the Sonic profile.
KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KCCI.com

Krispy Kreme opening third metro location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
