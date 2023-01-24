ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County district talks inclusion after viral bullying video

By Jack Watson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYIJ3_0kOwPG9e00

School officials in Anne Arundel County organized a forum Monday at Severna Park High School after a viral bullying video circulated online.

Dozens made their way to the high school auditorium, hearing directly from the district, in-person. Then, a small group discussion in the cafeteria.

"This is important, hearing what the superintendent’s got to say," said Robie Ritter, a grandparent with an incoming Severna Park High School student.

SEE MORE: Outrage grows over viral video of student bullying classmate with disabilities

"If it wasn’t for the phone, this probably would’ve never gotten out," Ritter added. "So it really ticked me off that in this day and age, this stuff is still going on."

In the video, the student can be heard saying a racial slur, phrases demeaning to a person with special needs and even launching a physical threat at him.

At the time of its release, the video drew more than 800,000 views on TikTok.

The district presented to the crowd its account of the incident itself, then talked about what happens next, including grade level assemblies the week of January 30, an anti-bullying campaign and advisory lessons.

"I think as a superintendent, I have a responsibility to make sure that we take this opportunity to learn from this,” said Dr. Mark Bedell, superintendent for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Comments / 3

jay jay
3d ago

this is not only going on in the high school it is going on in the elementary school as well .and the teacher or other school administrators look the other way when you report it to them you cannot talk to staff about it because nothing gets done and the bullying continues.and when the school don't or will not help the kids get stressed they start to act out and when something bad happens at the schools then you have the world wondering what could have gone wrong the school need to step up and stop ✋️ it before it gets out of hand listen to the kids that are being bullied and put a stop to the bullying on all levels from elementary too middle and high school some of these bullyings go on to college and continue bullying other people let's stop this at the elementary level and it will not make it to high leave

Reply
2
Related
CBS Baltimore

Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School

A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mother claims daughter who recorded video of high school stabbing is being punished

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In Baltimore County, new developments in that brutal stabbing that happened inside Lansdowne High School. A girl was hospitalized with severe injuries and another girl was charged with attempted murder. The mother of the girl who recorded the video of the stabbing tells FOX45 News, that now her daughter is also being punished.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Can the power of pressure influence decisions in Baltimore City Schools?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, will not seek another four-year term. This comes after three county school advocacy groups called for his removal. One rhetoric professor tells Fox45 News the power of pressure may have influenced this decision. Pastor PM Smith, a lifelong...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy