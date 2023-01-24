Anne Arundel County district talks inclusion after viral bullying video

School officials in Anne Arundel County organized a forum Monday at Severna Park High School after a viral bullying video circulated online.

Dozens made their way to the high school auditorium, hearing directly from the district, in-person. Then, a small group discussion in the cafeteria.

"This is important, hearing what the superintendent’s got to say," said Robie Ritter, a grandparent with an incoming Severna Park High School student.

"If it wasn’t for the phone, this probably would’ve never gotten out," Ritter added. "So it really ticked me off that in this day and age, this stuff is still going on."

In the video, the student can be heard saying a racial slur, phrases demeaning to a person with special needs and even launching a physical threat at him.

At the time of its release, the video drew more than 800,000 views on TikTok.

The district presented to the crowd its account of the incident itself, then talked about what happens next, including grade level assemblies the week of January 30, an anti-bullying campaign and advisory lessons.

"I think as a superintendent, I have a responsibility to make sure that we take this opportunity to learn from this,” said Dr. Mark Bedell, superintendent for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.