Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring
A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
To really fix Harrisburg we need to fix the Pa. Constitution | Patrick Beaty
As Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi said, 'Harrisburg is broken.' Fixing it will require long-term solutions. The post To really fix Harrisburg we need to fix the Pa. Constitution | Patrick Beaty appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests
Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
The Best Festivals in Pennsylvania That You Don’t Want to Miss
Pennsylvania is home to many diverse and exciting festivals throughout the year. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Pennsylvania gets failing grades from Lung Association on tobacco use policies
Pennsylvania has some of the weakest policies in the country when it comes to preventing and reducing tobacco use. That’s according to the American Lung Association’s State of Tobacco Control report released Wednesday. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S. It...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
PennLive.com
New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports on what’s going on (or not) at the State Capitol
WITF’s Capitol Bureau Chief Sam Dunklau appeared on The Spark Friday and discussed the ongoing stalemate over power in the state House of Representatives where Speaker Mark Rozzi actually locked the doors to the chamber, Pennsylvania counties list their priorities and it includes more money from the state for mental health services and updates to 911 and a new push to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Pennsylvania ‘Robot Man’ walks city’s streets ‘just going along for the ride’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation.
Pennsylvania’s Gaming Board green-lights the license for the Nittany Mall casino in Centre County
Plans are for the casino to have slot machines and table games and operate 24 hours a day. The company says it will bring the equivalent of about 350 full-time jobs. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to approve issuing a license for a company to operate a casino in the Nittany Mall in Centre County, but the project could still face delays because of legal challenges from another company.
Pa. lawmaker proposes law to make harassing sports officials illegal
(WHTM) — A lawmaker from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is proposing legislation that would make harassing sports officials, such as umpires and referees, illegal. Representative Anita Astorino Kulik (D-Allegheny) stated that she is introducing legislation that would create a separate offense of harassment of a sports official. The memorandum states that sometimes calls from […]
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
echo-pilot.com
New Senate Game and Fisheries chair looks to improve hunting, fishing opportunities in Pa.
Pennsylvania’s new Senate Game and Fisheries chairman wants to hear from legislators and constituents about the outdoors. Sen. Greg Rothman, 56, replaces Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, as chair of the Senate’s Game and Fisheries Committee. Laughlin is now the vice chairman. Rothman, a Republican, serves the 34th District which...
wtae.com
'I will keep the doors of the House locked': Speaker Rozzi not wavering from decision to adjourn
PITTSBURGH — Just one day after adjourning the Pennsylvania House until late February, Speaker Mark Rozzi embarked on his statewide listening tour Wednesday, making his first stop at Carnegie Mellon University. Rozzi said he convened a bipartisan workgroup to "create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to...
Hopes of bipartisan cooperation give way to complete deadlock in the Pa. House
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House officially adjourned Tuesday until late February, almost certainly ending any chance of voters seeing constitutional amendments on their May ballot. The move by Speaker Mark Rozzi ends a chaotic three weeks that began with the Berks County Democrat’s ascension to the top spot in...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
