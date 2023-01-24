Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
Yahoo Sports
Ed Reed saying he got Jackson State offer throws Deion Sanders' endorsement of TC Taylor into question
The hits keep on coming inside Historically Black Colleges and Universities. No one thought Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed would go quietly into the coaching night. Reed was a guest on Roland Martin's Unfiltered daily digital show on Monday to discuss the fallout of his time with Bethune-Cookman. During a lengthy conversation, an emotional Reed said he previously turned down the head coaching position at both Jackson State and Grambling State.
WLBT
JSU Men’s Basketball to receive national air time in upcoming game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball squad will receive national coverage against their bitter rival this upcoming Monday. According to Jackson State Athletics, the Tigers’ matchup on the hardwood against BoomBox Classic rival Southern University will be featured on ESPNU Monday, January 30. Despite having...
Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement
JSU athletics posted the fourth-highest increase in social media engagements in the nation in 2022 The post Jackson State sees big jump in social engagement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
mississippiscoreboard.com
SIMPSON ACADEMY GIRLS END LEAKE’S 70-GAME, FIVE-YEAR HOME GAME WINNING STREAK – BY ROBERT WILSON
Simpson Academy coach Linda Dear has been coaching 37 seasons and won 599 games during her outstanding career, and Tuesday night will go down as one of the most satisfying regular season victories of her career. Simpson outscored Leake Academy by nine points in the fourth quarter to win 49-45...
JSU president receives ‘no confidence’ vote by faculty senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) faculty senate expressed no confidence in President Thomas Hudson during a meeting on Thursday, January 26. The Clarion Ledger reported the faculty senate voted to bring concerns to the community campus and stakeholders. Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said the faculty senate noted, “these […]
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson defeated Jefferson County 85-57 on Tuesday
Port Gibson High School boy’s basketball team came out with a 85-57 win over Jefferson County on Tuesday. The Blue Waves started things off with a big dunk by Michael Barnes followed by multiple shots by Kameron Brown and Rakeem Davis to go up 17-7 in the first quarter.
WLBT
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
theclintoncourier.net
Popular Graduate School Dean, Associate Provost Announces Retirement from Mississippi College
A high-ranking administrator and tenured faculty member who came to Mississippi College as a transfer student from Hinds Community College will be leaving the University after 40 years of exemplary service. Debbie Norris, dean of the Graduate School and associate provost, who shepherded her alma mater through three successful decennial...
WLBT
Family of Alcorn State student looks for answers 3 years after death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of 20-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh says they’ve been seeking justice since 2020 when their son was shot and killed in Claiborne County. Fitzhugh’s parents feel an improper investigation and judicial process are to blame. “I just want closure for my family and for...
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
WLBT
Widespread Panic announces Memorial Day weekend shows at Brandon Amphitheater
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The band Widespread Panic has announced a two-night gig at the Brandon Amphitheater. The shows are slated for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. Tickets will be available this Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
New ramen restaurant opens in Fondren this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new ramen restaurant will open in Fondren this week. Restauranteur Kam Ngai will open the Zundo Ramen Bar in the Jackson neighborhood. The business is located at 3100 N. State Street Suite 102. “I was craving good ramen after having lived in New York,” said Ngai. “I wanted to provide that same quality […]
Commercial Dispatch
Ebony Lumumba will kick off Social Justice Speaker Series
Ebony Lumumba could not imagine navigating her undergraduate studies while trying to manage pregnancy. Lumumba recalls having that thought in 2013 when she was pregnant with her first child and working as an assistant professor of English at Tougaloo College. That time stands out because Lumumba remembers many of her students also were pregnant or raising children while pursuing their degrees.
jambands
Widespread Panic to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Two Nights in Mississippi
Hot off the heels of their Panic en la Playa event at the Hard Rock Hotel Cancún in Q.R., Mexico, Widespread Panic have announced two shows set for Memorial Day Weekend at the Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss., set for May 27 and 28. — The freshly announced two-night stand marks the latest addition to Widespread Panic’s 2023 touring schedule, which includes a sold-out three-night run at DPAC in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 9, 10. and 11; two three-night stints in March: Las Vegas and St. Augustine, Fla., on March 3-5 and 24-26, respectively; and a six-night run at Austin, Texas’ The Moody Theater on April 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 22.
Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the […]
WLBT
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was allegedly killed by a 15-year-old who a judge described as “one of the most dangerous” suspects he had ever seen was the father of two girls and an “avid hunter,” says his family. William Douglas Wood was killed...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
vicksburgnews.com
Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday
Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
Texas man sentenced after Mississippi deputies find more than 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl
A Texas man pleaded guilty to drug charges after Mississippi deputies found him with more than 10,000 pills that contained fentanyl. WLBT reports that Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Comments / 1