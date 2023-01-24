ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again?

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it could be moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Brookline Defeats Framingham 53-47

BOSTON – The Framingham High girls indoor track & field team almost upset Brookline High yesterday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Flyers lost to Brookline 53-47. The Flyers are 0-5 this season. There were several individual highlights, despite the loss. Maya Bishop won the dash event...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant

ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
ASHLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, U.S. Army Veteran

ASHLAND – Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, of Ashland died on January 25, 2023. Beloved wife of Paul V. Casavant. Devoted mother of Steven Casavant of Framingham. Dear sister of Robert M. Potter of Kansas. Caring aunt of Karen L. Sturges of Colorado. Doting sister-in-law of Donny Wigglesworth of Dudley.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rockets Blast Past Framingham 60-16

NEEDHAM – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Needham for a game against the Rockets on Tuesday night. The Flyers are back on the road on Friday night against the Wildcats of Weymouth High. Tip-off at 6;30 p.m. Framingham High is now 3-7 overall.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: How Much Snow Did MetroWest Get?

BOSTON – While MetroWest did not get a lot of snow, it did cause a lot of havoc on the road. Snow fell quickly yesterday afternoon in MetroWest, and many cities and town closed libraries and other offices early, due to the storm, putting even more vehicles on the roads. There were numerous crashed reported.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney agrees to new contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney has agreed to a restructured contract that runs through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday. Chesney had previously signed a contract extension in February 2022. He has led the Crusaders to four Patriot League championships in his five years as head coach.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Kathleen Doucette

Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
FRAMINGHAM, MA
