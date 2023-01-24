Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Framingham Remains Undefeated After Win Over Weymouth
HOLLISTON – The Framingham High co-ed gymnastics team remains undefeated with a win over Weymouth High Tuesday night, January 24. The Flyers defeated the Wildcats 137.8 to 128.65 at Shen’s Gymnastics in Holliston. Framingham is now 4-0. The Flyers finished one-two in the all-around and in all four...
Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again?
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it could be moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services,...
Brookline Defeats Framingham 53-47
BOSTON – The Framingham High girls indoor track & field team almost upset Brookline High yesterday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Flyers lost to Brookline 53-47. The Flyers are 0-5 this season. There were several individual highlights, despite the loss. Maya Bishop won the dash event...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, January 26, 2023
1 Temperatures today could get as high as 45 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. And the sun may make an appearance. 2. Avenue C Design opens its Love Story Vintage Market today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 4-day event lasts through Sunday, January 29. 3....
Today is the Last Day To Apply For Admission Lottery at Christa McAuliffe Charter School
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day to apply for the admission lottery for the 2023-2024 school year at the Christa McAuliffe Charter School. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will...
MetroWest Medical Center Collects 60 Coats For Local Families
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC) employees collected more than 60 coats and accessories for local families in need through a coat drive. The families receiving the coats are from the local MetroWest area. The families will all now be able to stay a little warmer this winter. Both...
Snow interrupts school for third day in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass — It is the school week that can’t get any traction. Monday, schools closed in Worcester because of snow. “Tuesday, they started school late,” said Sharice Springfield, parent of two boys. “Because Worcester didn’t clean the roads that night.”. Wednesday, the city sent...
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant
ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, U.S. Army Veteran
ASHLAND – Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, of Ashland died on January 25, 2023. Beloved wife of Paul V. Casavant. Devoted mother of Steven Casavant of Framingham. Dear sister of Robert M. Potter of Kansas. Caring aunt of Karen L. Sturges of Colorado. Doting sister-in-law of Donny Wigglesworth of Dudley.
Rockets Blast Past Framingham 60-16
NEEDHAM – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Needham for a game against the Rockets on Tuesday night. The Flyers are back on the road on Friday night against the Wildcats of Weymouth High. Tip-off at 6;30 p.m. Framingham High is now 3-7 overall.
UPDATED: How Much Snow Did MetroWest Get?
BOSTON – While MetroWest did not get a lot of snow, it did cause a lot of havoc on the road. Snow fell quickly yesterday afternoon in MetroWest, and many cities and town closed libraries and other offices early, due to the storm, putting even more vehicles on the roads. There were numerous crashed reported.
Storm Bringing 2 to 4 Inches of Snow & Ice; Early Dismissal For Framingham Public Students
FRAMINGHAM – The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in place from 1 p.m. today until 1 a.m. Thursday, January 26. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Due...
City of Framingham Announces Tree Maintenance Work in February
FRAMINGHAM – On or around February 6, Kinder Morgan will begin performing tree maintenance work on the Tennessee Gas Pipeline easement in the Waveney Road, Angelica Drive, and Southborough town line area, announced the City of Framingham yesterday, January 24. Work is anticipated to be completed within three months.
spectrumnews1.com
Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney agrees to new contract
WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney has agreed to a restructured contract that runs through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday. Chesney had previously signed a contract extension in February 2022. He has led the Crusaders to four Patriot League championships in his five years as head coach.
Polar Park adds more shuttles to address downtown Worcester parking issues
To help address parking issues plaguing Worcester’s Canal District during baseball season, Polar Park is adding more shuttles this year so visitors can park further away without having to walk. The ballpark will add three more of the “Blue Woo” shuttles this year for a total of five. Like...
Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Kathleen Doucette
Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
Monestime’s 27 Points Leads Flyers Over Needham High 65-39
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team won its 9th game of the season last night, January 24. The Flyers defeated the Rockets of Needham High 65-39. Framingham High is now 9-5 overall and 5-2 in the Bay State League. “It was great having the Framingham Youth 4th...
Manuel R. Correia Jr. 83, Choreographer & Ballroom Dancer
FRAMINGHAM – Manuel R. Correia Jr. 83, of Framingham, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Born in Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of the late DioLinda (Ruides) Rego and Manuel dos Santos Correia. He lived in Bermuda from the time he was nine years...
Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, Vietnam Veteran & Barber
FRAMINGHAM – Bernard J. McKenzie, 83, died, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Casa De Ramana in Framingham. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Alexander and Mary (O’Brien) McKenzie. He was the devoted husband of 50 years to Anne Marie (Mahan) McKenzie of Framingham. During...
