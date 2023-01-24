The No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies wrestling team defeated the No. 5 NC State Wolfpack, 16-14. Since the match this past Friday the Hokies have climbed up to the No. 7 spot, in the rankings. Last year VT fell to NCST in a rescheduled matchup that was considered “non-conference” after the two schools scheduled a rematch after the conference dual was a forfeit loss by the Hokies. Except for the 2014-2015 season, either the Hokies or Wolfpack have won the ACC with VT winning four of the last ten and NCST winning five.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO