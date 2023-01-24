There were a lot question marks on defense for the Michigan Wolverines heading into the 2022 season, and the linebacker group was certainly one of them. Nikhai Hill-Green had taken tremendous strides during the 2021 season and was a key returner on defense and expected to have a great season. He then went down with an injury before the season began and didn’t see the field in 2022.

