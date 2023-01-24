ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s home loss to Purdue

If you went to bed early Thursday night, you missed a pretty entertaining basketball game. Despite a solid start and a late push, Michigan came up short against Purdue, losing at home, 75-70. Purdue is, quite literally, the best team in the country. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 1 in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Maize n Brew

2022 Michigan CB recap: Solid showing leads to potential star power next season

This past season was a bright one for much of the Michigan Wolverines’ defense, but it was especially good for the corners. From the tone-setting of DJ Turner and Gemon Green, to the star-in-the-making performances of Mike Sainristil and Will Johnson, there was a lot to like, and there is a lot still to come in the Wolverines’ secondary.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2024 Ohio DL Ted Hammond commits to Michigan

Announced Wednesday on his social media, 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond has committed to the Michigan Wolverines. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder plays high school football at St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio. He received his offer from Mike Elston and the Wolverines back on Jan. 13. He quickly scheduled a visit to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s first Junior Day weekend of the year last weekend and left very impressed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2024 DL Ted Hammond goes in depth on commitment, ‘very strong’ connection to Mike Elston

On Wednesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines earned a pledge from Ohio’s 10th-best prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, defensive lineman Ted Hammond. Hailing from Cincinnati powerhouse St. Xavier High School, Hammond was offered a scholarship by Michigan just a couple weeks ago. Maize n Brew caught up with Hammond to discuss his commitment, which came after a recent visit to Ann Arbor, this being his fourth overall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan 2022 LB recap: Twists and turns

There were a lot question marks on defense for the Michigan Wolverines heading into the 2022 season, and the linebacker group was certainly one of them. Nikhai Hill-Green had taken tremendous strides during the 2021 season and was a key returner on defense and expected to have a great season. He then went down with an injury before the season began and didn’t see the field in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
HUDSON, MI
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDIANA STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy