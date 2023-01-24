Read full article on original website
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s home loss to Purdue
If you went to bed early Thursday night, you missed a pretty entertaining basketball game. Despite a solid start and a late push, Michigan came up short against Purdue, losing at home, 75-70. Purdue is, quite literally, the best team in the country. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 1 in...
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
thedailyhoosier.com
‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory
MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball's showdown against No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will face its biggest test of the season to date as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Crisler Center on Thursday night. The Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) need résumé-building wins — and few come better than...
Maize n Brew
2022 Michigan CB recap: Solid showing leads to potential star power next season
This past season was a bright one for much of the Michigan Wolverines’ defense, but it was especially good for the corners. From the tone-setting of DJ Turner and Gemon Green, to the star-in-the-making performances of Mike Sainristil and Will Johnson, there was a lot to like, and there is a lot still to come in the Wolverines’ secondary.
Maize n Brew
2024 Ohio DL Ted Hammond commits to Michigan
Announced Wednesday on his social media, 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond has committed to the Michigan Wolverines. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder plays high school football at St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio. He received his offer from Mike Elston and the Wolverines back on Jan. 13. He quickly scheduled a visit to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s first Junior Day weekend of the year last weekend and left very impressed.
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach
The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Stanford commit recaps positive official visit to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are putting their final touches on the 2023 recruiting class while beginning to add to its 2024 group. Let’s break it down for you in today’s Recruiting Roundup:. Stanford DL commit recaps Michigan OV. One of the final players on Michigan’s 2023...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Maize n Brew
2024 DL Ted Hammond goes in depth on commitment, ‘very strong’ connection to Mike Elston
On Wednesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines earned a pledge from Ohio’s 10th-best prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, defensive lineman Ted Hammond. Hailing from Cincinnati powerhouse St. Xavier High School, Hammond was offered a scholarship by Michigan just a couple weeks ago. Maize n Brew caught up with Hammond to discuss his commitment, which came after a recent visit to Ann Arbor, this being his fourth overall.
Maize n Brew
Michigan 2022 LB recap: Twists and turns
There were a lot question marks on defense for the Michigan Wolverines heading into the 2022 season, and the linebacker group was certainly one of them. Nikhai Hill-Green had taken tremendous strides during the 2021 season and was a key returner on defense and expected to have a great season. He then went down with an injury before the season began and didn’t see the field in 2022.
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April.
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
MLive.com
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
